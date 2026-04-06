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Ministry Of Education And Higher Education Announces Amendment To Dates Of Extended Holiday For Government Schools


2026-04-06 08:49:01
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Education and Higher Education announced an amendment to the dates of the extended holiday following the mid-semester exams for the second semester of the 2025-2026 academic year in all the government schools of the country Ministry said in a statement on Monday that it has been decided that the holiday would be on Wednesday and Thursday, corresponding to April 22-23, instead of the previous date which was scheduled for April 8-9 Ministry indicated that this amendment comes to ensure that students get a break after completing all the scheduled mid-term exams for the second semester regard to private schools, the Ministry confirmed that the extended holiday dates will remain unchanged, in accordance with the previously approved annual calendar, which will be Wednesday and Thursday, corresponding to April 8-9 Ministry stressed its keenness to organize the school calendar in a way that serves the interest of the educational process.

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Gulf Times

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