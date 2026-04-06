US, Iran, Mediators Make Push For 45-Day Ceasefire: Reports
According to Axios, citing four US, Israeli and regional sources familiar with the talks, the temporary ceasefire-if agreed-could pave the way for a permanent resolution to the conflict.
Sources involved in the diplomatic efforts said the negotiations are being conducted through Pakistani, Egyptian and Turkish mediators, as well as via written messages exchanged between US President Donald Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.
However, they noted that the chances of reaching a temporary agreement within the next 48 hours remain slim.
The sources added that Iranian officials have made it clear to mediators that they want to avoid a situation similar to Gaza or Lebanon, where ceasefires exist on paper but hostilities can resume at any time.
They explained that mediators believe the full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, along with a resolution on Iran's enriched uranium-either through removal from the country or dilution-would only be possible as part of a final agreement.
Iran has not yet commented on the matter.
kk/sa
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