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Afghanistan U-17 To Face Kyrgyzstan In CAFA Ch'ship Opener

Afghanistan U-17 To Face Kyrgyzstan In CAFA Ch'ship Opener


2026-04-06 08:47:53
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The Afghanistan national under-17 football team is set to play its opening match against Kyrgyzstan on Monday in the 2026 CAFA U-17 Championship.

The Afghanistan Football Federation (AFF) said that the country's U-17 squad will face Kyrgyzstan in their first fixture of the tournament.

The match is scheduled to kick off at 1:30 pm Afghanistan time in Uzbekistan.

The tournament features teams from Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.

hz/sa

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Pajhwok Afghan News

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