Afghanistan U-17 To Face Kyrgyzstan In CAFA Ch'ship Opener
The Afghanistan Football Federation (AFF) said that the country's U-17 squad will face Kyrgyzstan in their first fixture of the tournament.
The match is scheduled to kick off at 1:30 pm Afghanistan time in Uzbekistan.
The tournament features teams from Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.
hz/sa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BROKER Launches B2TRANSLATE, An AI-Native Localization Platform For Global Brokers To Scale Through
CommentsNo comment