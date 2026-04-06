Seagram's Escapes Spiked Drops Limited-Time WWE Variety Pack With Bold Flavor

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ROCHESTER, N.Y., April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Get ready to turn up the energy-Seagram's Escapes Spiked is bringing the excitement of WWE straight to your fridge with a new, limited-time variety pack inspired by RAW. The, available now, features fan-favoritealongside a brand-new flavor,. These 10% ABV drinks deliver big, bold flavor in every sip-perfect for watch parties, game nights, or anytime you want to bring main-event vibes to your crew.

“We're excited to bring fans even closer to the WWE action with new variety packs and bold flavors they already love from Seagram's Escapes Spiked,” said Kate Shandorf, brand manager, Seagram's Escapes Spiked.“These drinks are crafted to amplify the energy of WWE RAW and keep the party going all night long.”

The 8-count 7.5 oz Seagram's Escapes Spiked WWE RAW packs are in stores now for a limited time.





About Seagram's Escapes Spiked: With strategic collaborations and a strong focus on innovation, Seagram's Escapes Spiked continues to drive growth in the flavored malt beverage category. As a 10% ALC./VOL. extension of the Seagram's Escapes premium malt beverage portfolio, the line delivers higher-ABV offerings that meet evolving consumer demand. Seagram's Escapes Spiked is available year-round at convenience stores and retailers nationwide in both variety packs and single-serve cans. In addition to limited-time offerings, the brand's core flavors-Slammin' Me Happy, Pineapple Powerhouse, and Slammin' Blueberry-are consistently available, providing reliable, high-performing options.

About Seagram's Escapes : Seagram's Escapes is a premium malt beverage with natural flavors and certified colors. Introduced in 1985 and based out of Rochester, New York. Stay connected with Seagram's Escapes on Instagram, X, Facebook & Pinterest. The Seagram Beverage Company is owned by FIFCO USA. For more information, please go to: . ©2026 The Seagram Beverage Company, Rochester, NY . Flavored Malt Beverage. Always Drink Responsibly.

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