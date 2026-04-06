Nepal Announces Crackdown Measures To Address Fake Rescue Of Mountaineers

MENAFN - IANS) Kathmandu, April 6 (IANS) The Nepali government on Monday announced a series of immediate and long-term measures to strengthen transparency, accountability, and governance in the country's mountain rescue operations, amid allegations that fake rescue missions for climbers have been conducted to secure large insurance claims.

Some media reports also suggested that certain trekkers were deliberately harmed through contaminated food to trigger expensive aerial evacuations as part of a multi-million dollar insurance fraud scheme. These reports surfaced after the government, in late March, prosecuted 32 individuals in connection with a fake rescue scam.

An investigation by Nepal Police has indicated possible collusion among three helicopter companies, three hospitals, more than a dozen trekking companies, insurance agents, and trekking guides to fraudulently claim insurance payouts through staged rescue operations involving foreign climbers and trekkers.

As the issue has resurfaced at a time when the spring mountaineering season is underway, the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation said in a press statement that a zero-tolerance policy has been enforced against fraudulent practices in the sector.

“The government authorities will carry out strict investigations, blacklist offenders, and publicly disclose individuals and agencies found involved in malpractice,” the ministry said.

It added that the government would engage directly with global insurance providers to establish reliable verification mechanisms and prevent the misuse of rescue claims, as part of efforts to restore international confidence.

According to the ministry, a joint monitoring task force has already been mobilised to enhance oversight and coordination. The task force includes the ministry, the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), Nepal Police, the Nepal Tourism Board (NTB), and aviation stakeholders.

The ministry said the task force will conduct regular audits and ensure timely and authentic communication across the sector.

In parallel, the government said it is advancing broader structural reforms aimed at improving long-term governance. These include the development of a technology-driven Rescue Management System integrating trekker registration, rescue requests, and insurance verification processes.

Additional reforms will focus on tightening licensing requirements for trekking guides and agencies, with mandatory ethical compliance standards.

“The government also plans to standardise medical protocols for diagnosing altitude sickness, strengthen governance at the local level in trekking regions, and promote ethical tourism certification practices,” the ministry said.

However, the ministry clarified that claims that trekkers were deliberately harmed through contaminated food to trigger rescues have not been substantiated by investigations conducted by the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) of Nepal Police.

Earlier on Saturday, the CIB said no evidence had been found to support allegations that guides in the Everest region intentionally made tourists ill by mixing poisonous substances into their food to facilitate fraudulent rescue operations.

The fake rescue scam first came to light in 2018, and an investigation committee had recommended action under organized crime and fraud laws. However, the probe did not progress adequately at the time. It was only seven years later that police formally launched a comprehensive investigation into fraudulent rescue flights targeting trekkers and climbers.