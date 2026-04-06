Omar Abdullah Hands Over Appointment Letters To 124 Candidates ​

MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, April 6 (IANS) J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday handed over appointment letters to 124 candidates under the Rehabilitation Assistance Scheme, providing employment to the next of kin of deceased government employees.​

The Office of the Chief Minister said today that Omar Abdullah handed over appointment orders to 124 candidates from the Jammu Division under the Rehabilitation Assistance Scheme and SRO‐43.​

Advisor to the Chief Minister Nasir Sogami was also present on the occasion.​

Expressing solidarity with the families, the Chief Minister said that these appointments are a step towards ensuring support and stability in difficult times.​

He urged the appointees to serve with dedication, integrity, and compassion, and to carry forward the legacy of service of their loved ones with dignity and commitment.​

Omar Abdullah said on his X page:“Today, I handed over appointment orders to 124 candidates from the Jammu Division under the Rehabilitation Assistance Scheme and SRO‐43. My Advisor, Nasir Sogami, was also present on the occasion.​

“I stand in solidarity with the families who have endured immense loss. These appointments are a step towards ensuring support, dignity, and stability in their lives during difficult times.​

“I urge all the appointees to serve with dedication, integrity, and compassion, and to carry forward the legacy of service of their loved ones with commitment.”​

Addressing the gathering at the official function in which appointment orders were given to the candidates, Omar also urged the newly appointed candidates to perform their duties with sincerity, integrity, and compassion, and to honour the legacy of their deceased family members by serving the public with dedication and commitment.​

He emphasised that the government remains committed to supporting such families through timely assistance and welfare measures.​

In his address, the Chief Minister, who is the Minister in charge of the General Administration Department, assured the beneficiaries that the government is determined to clear the backlog of cases under SRO‐43 and RAS‐2022.​

“As far as the orders of SRO‐43 are concerned, I assure you that we will try our best to dispose of the pending cases. We will grant relaxation in cases as per the norms and make this process as transparent as possible,” he added.​