Kerala Poll Push Gets A Beat As CEO Kelkar's Dance Video Goes Viral

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, April 6 (IANS) In a refreshing and unconventional push to boost voter turnout ahead of the April 9 Assembly elections, Kerala's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Rathan U Kelkar, has struck a chord with the youth, quite literally.

A lively dance video featuring the senior IAS officer has gone viral across social media platforms, adding a rhythmic twist to the Election Commission's voter awareness campaign in the state which goes to the polls on Thursday to elect 140 new legislators.

The one minute and thirty three second video, launched by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in Kochi, showcases Kelkar dancing along the seashore with a team of officials involved in the conduct of elections.

The initiative marks a departure from conventional awareness drives, aiming to connect with younger voters through creativity and relatability.

Joining Kelkar in the energetic performance are Thiruvananthapuram District Collector Anu Kumari and Assistant Collector Sivasakthivel, along with several other officials and grassroots level election staff.

Among them are S.S Sarin (KAS), Under Secretary in the Election Department, and Booth Level Officers including Sathyabhama, Anagha Sajikumar, Manasa R.B, Devika Anil, Deepa L, Aneesh M.S, Abhijith, and Ashwin, all of whom joined the beachside sequence set to a vibrant musical score.

The video's catchy lyrics,“This is your vote and our state needs your vote... one goal can change the game and one vote can alter fate”, underscore the central message of democratic participation.

The creative approach appears to be resonating widely, especially among first time voters and the digitally engaged public.

The viral campaign is part of a broader series of initiatives rolled out by the Election Commission of India to enhance voter participation across Kerala.

With polling day fast approaching, officials hope such innovative outreach efforts will translate into higher turnout and deeper civic engagement, reinforcing the vibrancy of the state's democratic process.