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Versigent Launches as New Publicly Traded Company
(MENAFN- The Mavericks) SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland – Versigent PLC (NYSE: VGNT) today announced the completion of its separation from Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) and its launch as an independent, publicly traded company. Versigent’s shares will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol “VGNT” today where members of the Company’s leadership team are scheduled to ring the Opening Bell.
Versigent is a global leader in the design, manufacturing, and delivery of low- and high-voltage power electrical architectures. With engineering centers on four continents and manufacturing operations in more than 25 countries, Versigent combines global scale with regional responsiveness to serve customers across growing end markets.
“Today marks an important milestone as Versigent begins its next chapter as an independent company built on a century of leadership in advanced power distribution solution systems,” said Joseph Liotine, Chief Executive Officer of Versigent. “As demand grows for greater capability with less complexity, our unmatched combination of engineering expertise, advanced manufacturing excellence, and global scale gives us a distinct advantage. Versigent is purpose-built to amplify our customers’ urgent needs to power smarter, faster, and safer features without compromise.”
Versigent launches with approximately $8.8 billion of revenue, $528 million of net income and $893 million of adjusted EBITDA in 2025, supported by industry‑leading design and engineering capabilities, advanced manufacturing expertise, and a broad global production footprint.
Versigent enters the public markets with a cash generative business model and a strong balance sheet that supports disciplined reinvestment and shareholder returns. As an independent company, Versigent will continue to prioritize operational excellence, distinctive innovation and disciplined capital allocation aligned with long-term value creation.
“Versigent is well positioned to unlock greater value as we enter the public markets,” said Doug Ostermann, Chief Financial Officer of Versigent. “We launch with clear priorities and a strong financial profile, including top-line revenue growth of more than three percent and industry-leading double-digit EBITDA margins that we expect to expand by more than 200 basis points over the next three years. Our business is globally scaled, highly engineered and consistently cash-generative, with a path to $1 billion in free cash flow by 2028. Through a balanced and disciplined capital allocation strategy, we are investing thoughtfully in the business while prioritizing attractive returns for shareholders.”
The separation as an independent, publicly traded company was completed through the distribution, effective April 1, 2026 at 12:01 a.m., Eastern Standard Time, of all the issued and outstanding ordinary shares of Versigent to Aptiv shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 17, 2026, the record date for the distribution. Aptiv shareholders received one ordinary share of Versigent for every three shares of Aptiv common stock held. Aptiv shareholders of record will also receive cash in lieu of any fractional shares to which they would otherwise be entitled. The transaction was completed as a tax-free spin-off for both Swiss and U.S. federal income tax purposes.
Versigent will announce first quarter business results on May 5, 2026 with a conference call occurring at 4:15 p.m. ET., which can be accessed by visiting
Versigent operated as part of Aptiv prior to the separation on April 1st 2026. The historical financial measures presented in this release were derived from Aptiv’s accounting records and are presented on a carve-out basis.
About Versigent
Versigent is a global leader in the purposeful design and advanced manufacturing of low and high voltage electrical architectures. Building on a legacy of engineering excellence and trusted partnerships, Versigent delivers versatile, intelligent solutions engineered to unlock greater capabilities for our customers. Powering one in six passenger vehicles in production today, Versigent’s high performance signal, power, and data distribution systems are trusted by industry leaders across automotive, commercial vehicles, agriculture and energy storage. With engineering and manufacturing centers on four continents and operations in more than 25 countries, Versigent’s 138,000 employees match global scale with regional responsiveness to deliver consistent quality and reliable performance connecting the world to faster, smarter and safer experiences. Visit
Versigent is a global leader in the design, manufacturing, and delivery of low- and high-voltage power electrical architectures. With engineering centers on four continents and manufacturing operations in more than 25 countries, Versigent combines global scale with regional responsiveness to serve customers across growing end markets.
“Today marks an important milestone as Versigent begins its next chapter as an independent company built on a century of leadership in advanced power distribution solution systems,” said Joseph Liotine, Chief Executive Officer of Versigent. “As demand grows for greater capability with less complexity, our unmatched combination of engineering expertise, advanced manufacturing excellence, and global scale gives us a distinct advantage. Versigent is purpose-built to amplify our customers’ urgent needs to power smarter, faster, and safer features without compromise.”
Versigent launches with approximately $8.8 billion of revenue, $528 million of net income and $893 million of adjusted EBITDA in 2025, supported by industry‑leading design and engineering capabilities, advanced manufacturing expertise, and a broad global production footprint.
Versigent enters the public markets with a cash generative business model and a strong balance sheet that supports disciplined reinvestment and shareholder returns. As an independent company, Versigent will continue to prioritize operational excellence, distinctive innovation and disciplined capital allocation aligned with long-term value creation.
“Versigent is well positioned to unlock greater value as we enter the public markets,” said Doug Ostermann, Chief Financial Officer of Versigent. “We launch with clear priorities and a strong financial profile, including top-line revenue growth of more than three percent and industry-leading double-digit EBITDA margins that we expect to expand by more than 200 basis points over the next three years. Our business is globally scaled, highly engineered and consistently cash-generative, with a path to $1 billion in free cash flow by 2028. Through a balanced and disciplined capital allocation strategy, we are investing thoughtfully in the business while prioritizing attractive returns for shareholders.”
The separation as an independent, publicly traded company was completed through the distribution, effective April 1, 2026 at 12:01 a.m., Eastern Standard Time, of all the issued and outstanding ordinary shares of Versigent to Aptiv shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 17, 2026, the record date for the distribution. Aptiv shareholders received one ordinary share of Versigent for every three shares of Aptiv common stock held. Aptiv shareholders of record will also receive cash in lieu of any fractional shares to which they would otherwise be entitled. The transaction was completed as a tax-free spin-off for both Swiss and U.S. federal income tax purposes.
Versigent will announce first quarter business results on May 5, 2026 with a conference call occurring at 4:15 p.m. ET., which can be accessed by visiting
Versigent operated as part of Aptiv prior to the separation on April 1st 2026. The historical financial measures presented in this release were derived from Aptiv’s accounting records and are presented on a carve-out basis.
About Versigent
Versigent is a global leader in the purposeful design and advanced manufacturing of low and high voltage electrical architectures. Building on a legacy of engineering excellence and trusted partnerships, Versigent delivers versatile, intelligent solutions engineered to unlock greater capabilities for our customers. Powering one in six passenger vehicles in production today, Versigent’s high performance signal, power, and data distribution systems are trusted by industry leaders across automotive, commercial vehicles, agriculture and energy storage. With engineering and manufacturing centers on four continents and operations in more than 25 countries, Versigent’s 138,000 employees match global scale with regional responsiveness to deliver consistent quality and reliable performance connecting the world to faster, smarter and safer experiences. Visit
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