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Third Turkish-Owned Ship Exits Gulf Safely Amid Ongoing Conflict
(MENAFN) A third Turkish-owned vessel has successfully passed through the Strait of Hormuz during the ongoing regional conflict, raising the total number of safely departed ships to three, according to reports.
Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu stated that the Ocean Thunder, transporting crude oil from Iraq to Malaysia, navigated the strait safely thanks to coordinated efforts with the Turkish Foreign Ministry. He added that 12 Turkish-owned vessels remain near the strait, with eight currently awaiting clearance to depart.
The minister emphasized that authorities are continuing uninterrupted efforts to ensure the safe transit of these eight ships and their 156 crew members. He also noted that the ministry, together with the Foreign Ministry and other relevant institutions, will closely monitor the situation of Turkish vessels and personnel in the area.
The region has been on high alert since a joint US-Israeli offensive against Iran began on Feb. 28, reportedly resulting in more than 1,340 deaths, including Iran’s former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran has responded with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, and has restricted maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.
Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu stated that the Ocean Thunder, transporting crude oil from Iraq to Malaysia, navigated the strait safely thanks to coordinated efforts with the Turkish Foreign Ministry. He added that 12 Turkish-owned vessels remain near the strait, with eight currently awaiting clearance to depart.
The minister emphasized that authorities are continuing uninterrupted efforts to ensure the safe transit of these eight ships and their 156 crew members. He also noted that the ministry, together with the Foreign Ministry and other relevant institutions, will closely monitor the situation of Turkish vessels and personnel in the area.
The region has been on high alert since a joint US-Israeli offensive against Iran began on Feb. 28, reportedly resulting in more than 1,340 deaths, including Iran’s former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran has responded with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, and has restricted maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.
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