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US, Philippine Air Forces Kick Off Cope Thunder Exercises
(MENAFN) The air forces of the United States and the Philippines launched their annual joint aerial exercise Monday at Basa Air Base, located near the capital Manila.
According to a Philippine Air Force statement, the drills are designed to sharpen joint fighter training capabilities and strengthen operational interoperability between the two allied forces, with the exercise scheduled to run through April 17.
The opening ceremony was attended by senior military officials from both nations, including Philippine Air Force Brigadier General Angelito Retuta, Major General Jose Bonifacio Calub, and US Air Force Brigadier General Phillip Mallory.
The exercise, known as Cope Thunder, traces its origins to the Philippines in 1976 before relocating to Alaska in 1992. The drills were revived on Philippine soil in 2023, reflecting the deepening defense ties between Washington and Manila amid growing strategic imperatives in the Indo-Pacific region.
According to a Philippine Air Force statement, the drills are designed to sharpen joint fighter training capabilities and strengthen operational interoperability between the two allied forces, with the exercise scheduled to run through April 17.
The opening ceremony was attended by senior military officials from both nations, including Philippine Air Force Brigadier General Angelito Retuta, Major General Jose Bonifacio Calub, and US Air Force Brigadier General Phillip Mallory.
The exercise, known as Cope Thunder, traces its origins to the Philippines in 1976 before relocating to Alaska in 1992. The drills were revived on Philippine soil in 2023, reflecting the deepening defense ties between Washington and Manila amid growing strategic imperatives in the Indo-Pacific region.
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