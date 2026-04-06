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Four Bodies Recovered at Site of Iranian Strike in Israel
(MENAFN) Two additional victims have been recovered from the wreckage of a collapsed residential building in the northern Israeli city of Haifa, following an Iranian missile strike, the Israeli military announced Monday, pushing the overall death toll from the attack to four.
The victims had been buried beneath the debris of a multi-storey apartment building that was brought down by the strike on Sunday, according to a military statement.
Israel's Fire and Rescue Services announced earlier Monday that its teams had successfully retrieved the two bodies, with search operations remaining active as responders continue combing the site for additional missing persons.
The deadly strike is the latest flashpoint in a sharply escalating regional conflict, ignited after joint US-Israeli military operations against Iran began on Feb. 28. Iran and its regional allies have since responded with a sustained campaign of retaliatory attacks targeting Israeli and US interests across the Middle East.
The victims had been buried beneath the debris of a multi-storey apartment building that was brought down by the strike on Sunday, according to a military statement.
Israel's Fire and Rescue Services announced earlier Monday that its teams had successfully retrieved the two bodies, with search operations remaining active as responders continue combing the site for additional missing persons.
The deadly strike is the latest flashpoint in a sharply escalating regional conflict, ignited after joint US-Israeli military operations against Iran began on Feb. 28. Iran and its regional allies have since responded with a sustained campaign of retaliatory attacks targeting Israeli and US interests across the Middle East.
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