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Russia, Iran Call for Halt to Attacks on Iranian Civilian Facilities

Russia, Iran Call for Halt to Attacks on Iranian Civilian Facilities


2026-04-06 08:21:45
(MENAFN) Russian and Iranian foreign ministers have urged an immediate stop to strikes targeting Iran’s civilian and energy infrastructure, according to reports.

During a telephone discussion, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart Seyed Abbas Araghchi emphasized the need to halt “reckless and illegal attacks” on civilian, industrial, and energy sites, including the Bushehr nuclear power plant.

They cautioned that such actions endanger the lives and health of plant workers and could trigger a radioactive disaster with wider regional consequences.

Lavrov expressed hope that initiatives by some countries to reduce tensions surrounding Iran would be successful, noting that the United States’ “abandoning the language of ultimatums and returning to negotiations would be instrumental.”

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