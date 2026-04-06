Lexhive Launches As The First Fully Integrated Legal Infrastructure Platform For Plaintiff Law Firms

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- April 1, 2026 - LexHive, formerly DemandLane, today launched as a comprehensive legal infrastructure platform for plaintiff law firms. Its two engines - LexHive Acquire and LexHive DealFlow - serve firms across Mass Tort, Social Security Disability (SSD), and Personal Injury, replacing the fragmented vendor landscape with a single, integrated system.

LexHive Acquire carries forward DemandLane's core strength - end-to-end claimant acquisition - with every step handled in-house: media buying, intake, analytics, and compliance. No affiliate networks. No outsourced intake. No hidden fees. Key capabilities include an internal intake center with above-benchmark live answer rates, a closed-loop analytics system connecting media performance to case outcomes, fixed cost per claimant with predictive volume forecasting, and full TCPA compliance baked in at every stage.

LexHive DealFlow is a new marketplace connecting two groups who need each other: Personal Injury and Origination Firms looking to invest in mass tort cases and find co-counsel, and Mass Tort Trial Firms with MDL infrastructure that need consistent docket volume. The platform provides always-on deal flow and practice promotion tools - replacing conference networking and cold outreach with a transparent, structured system.

Together, the two platforms reflect a broader industry shift. As mass tort litigation grows more complex and regulatory scrutiny intensifies, plaintiff firms need integrated infrastructure - not point solutions.

Seamless Transition for Existing Clients: All active campaigns, pricing structures, and account relationships continue uninterrupted. The team, technology, and compliance standards remain unchanged. Visit lexhive or read more.