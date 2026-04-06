MP To Open New NSG-Style Training Centre, To Invest Rs 200 Crore For CTG Modernisation

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, April 6 (IANS) In a significant push towards bolstering internal security, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday inaugurated a comprehensive joint capacity-building training and demonstration programme between the National Security Guard (NSG) and the Madhya Pradesh Police at the Lal Parade Ground.

The Chief Minister announced two major initiatives to strengthen the state's counter-terror apparatus. A Detailed Project Report (DPR) worth Rs 200 crore has been prepared for the comprehensive modernisation of the Counter Terrorist Group (CTG), and the government will soon move forward with its implementation.

Additionally, a state-of-the-art training centre for emergency disaster management and counter-terror operations will be established at Tumda village in Huzur tehsil of Bhopal district. Given Madhya Pradesh's central location in the country, this centre is expected to play a vital role in enhancing national security preparedness.

The one-month-long programme, running from April 7 to May 4, 2026, aims to enhance the operational readiness of state police personnel, including the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and Counter Terrorist Group (CTG), in tackling modern-day security threats.

During the impressive NSG show, Black Cat commandos showcased their elite skills through a realistic simulation of a mock terrorist attack. They demonstrated rapid response protocols, counter-assault tactics, and aerial manoeuvres with precision and valour.

Chief Minister Yadav lauded the commandos, describing the display as“a testament to the pinnacle of valour, sheer determination, and courage.” He emphasised that such rigorous training and rehearsals are essential to prepare security forces for challenges across land, water, and air.

Addressing the gathering, CM asserted that while Indian culture promotes universal well-being, the nation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership has sent a clear message: any provocation will be met with a firm and decisive response in the language adversaries understand.

“Extremist forces remain a major obstacle to national development. We must confront them with absolute firmness,” he said.“NSG is India's impenetrable security shield. Its motto - Sarvatra Sarvottam Suraksha (Omnipresent, Supreme Security) - gives us complete confidence that as long as the NSG and our forces remain vigilant, the safety of our citizens is guaranteed,” Yadav remarked.

He highlighted that Madhya Pradesh is now completely free from Naxal influence, crediting the dedication of security forces for this achievement.

Director General of Police Kailash Makwana informed that the joint training will cover approximately eight key disciplines, including counter-attack operations, over the next one month.

The event commenced with a ceremonial welcome by the Police Band. Senior police officials and NSG personnel were present on the occasion.