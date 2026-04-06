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Iran Outlines Ceasefire Demands Through Third parties
(MENAFN) Iran announced Monday it has formally transmitted its ceasefire conditions to Washington through third-party intermediaries, confirming that indirect diplomatic channels between the two warring nations remain active.
At a press briefing, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei disclosed that Tehran has drawn up a clear set of demands rooted in national interest and relayed them through back-channel contacts.
"We have formulated our own set of demands based on our interests and considerations. We are not ashamed to voice our legitimate and logical demands," Baqaei said, responding to questions about whether any new framework exists to bring the US-Iran conflict to an end.
Reaffirming that communication lines remain open, he added: "Iran's positions have been conveyed through intermediaries," noting that the relay of messages through third parties "is normal and ongoing."
Baqaei pushed back firmly against any characterization of Iran's diplomatic outreach as a sign of weakness, stressing the country's resolve remained unchanged.
"Expressing our positions quickly and courageously should not be interpreted as backing down," he said, signaling that Tehran has prepared formal responses and will make them public at a time of its choosing.
The diplomatic signals come amid a catastrophic regional conflict triggered when US and Israeli forces launched a coordinated strike campaign against Iran on Feb. 28 — an offensive that has since killed more than 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
In response, Iran has unleashed waves of drone and missile attacks on Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US military personnel, inflicting casualties, battering critical infrastructure, and sending tremors through global aviation and financial markets.
At a press briefing, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei disclosed that Tehran has drawn up a clear set of demands rooted in national interest and relayed them through back-channel contacts.
"We have formulated our own set of demands based on our interests and considerations. We are not ashamed to voice our legitimate and logical demands," Baqaei said, responding to questions about whether any new framework exists to bring the US-Iran conflict to an end.
Reaffirming that communication lines remain open, he added: "Iran's positions have been conveyed through intermediaries," noting that the relay of messages through third parties "is normal and ongoing."
Baqaei pushed back firmly against any characterization of Iran's diplomatic outreach as a sign of weakness, stressing the country's resolve remained unchanged.
"Expressing our positions quickly and courageously should not be interpreted as backing down," he said, signaling that Tehran has prepared formal responses and will make them public at a time of its choosing.
The diplomatic signals come amid a catastrophic regional conflict triggered when US and Israeli forces launched a coordinated strike campaign against Iran on Feb. 28 — an offensive that has since killed more than 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
In response, Iran has unleashed waves of drone and missile attacks on Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US military personnel, inflicting casualties, battering critical infrastructure, and sending tremors through global aviation and financial markets.
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