403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran Reports Death of IRGC Intelligence Chief in US-Israeli Strike
(MENAFN) Iran announced Monday that the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Intelligence Organization was killed in a strike carried out by US and Israeli forces, according to reports.
State media, citing an official IRGC statement, said Maj. Gen. Seyed Majid Khademi was “martyred” in the attack.
Khademi had taken over leadership of the IRGC’s intelligence division in June 2025, after his predecessor, Gen. Mohammad Kazemi, was killed in a separate Israeli strike.
Tensions across the region have sharply intensified since the US and Israel began a joint military campaign against Iran on Feb. 28, which has reportedly resulted in more than 1,340 deaths, including that of Iran’s Supreme Leader.
In response, Iran has launched drone and missile attacks targeting Israel as well as Jordan, Iraq, and several Gulf states hosting US military installations. These retaliatory strikes have led to casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruptions affecting global markets and air travel.
State media, citing an official IRGC statement, said Maj. Gen. Seyed Majid Khademi was “martyred” in the attack.
Khademi had taken over leadership of the IRGC’s intelligence division in June 2025, after his predecessor, Gen. Mohammad Kazemi, was killed in a separate Israeli strike.
Tensions across the region have sharply intensified since the US and Israel began a joint military campaign against Iran on Feb. 28, which has reportedly resulted in more than 1,340 deaths, including that of Iran’s Supreme Leader.
In response, Iran has launched drone and missile attacks targeting Israel as well as Jordan, Iraq, and several Gulf states hosting US military installations. These retaliatory strikes have led to casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruptions affecting global markets and air travel.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BROKER Launches B2TRANSLATE, An AI-Native Localization Platform For Global Brokers To Scale Through
CommentsNo comment