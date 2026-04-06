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For Creators, By Creators: Samsung’s Pro-Grade APV Codec Supported on Galaxy S26 Ultra
(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) Samsung Galaxy is the device of choice for creators of all kinds looking to shoot eye-catching, professional-grade content — and with Galaxy S26 Ultra, that experience is getting even better.
Samsung developed its Advanced Professional Video (APV) codec in collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. as an open standard for professional video creation so the technology could be available to as many users as possible. It took years of close collaboration between the two companies to make APV a reality on the Snapdragon® 8 Elite Gen 5 Mobile Platform for Galaxy chipset that powers Galaxy S26 Ultra. APV is the latest example of Samsung’s commitment to put the user experience first by collaborating with other industry leaders.
What is Samsung’s Advanced Professional Video (APV) Codec on Galaxy S26 Ultra?
Galaxy S26 Ultra is the first Galaxy device to support APV, enabling higher-quality video files that use your device storage more efficiently. For anyone who wants pro-level quality without sacrificing the convenience and portability of shooting video on mobile, APV on Galaxy S26 Ultra is a game changer.
How does APV Work?
While other smartphone codecs prioritize small file sizes, they are not built for high-quality editing. APV makes for easier editing and more creative flexibility. Now you can capture video content on your Galaxy device that behaves like cinematic professional camera footage when it’s time to edit — maintaining video quality even after repeated edits. Supporting up to 8K resolution at 30 frames per second, APV uses 10% less storage than other comparable formats while maintaining the same objective visual quality.
How to Enable APV on Galaxy S26 Ultra
1.Navigate to Camera > Settings > Video Format > APV
2.Choose preferred APV control APV HDR or APV Log
3.Select the type of file compression APV 422 HQ (high-quality video) or APOV 422 LQ (optimized for storage capacity and limited data rates)
4.Toggle selected shooting mode on or off in Camera preview
5.Users also have the option to record APV directly to external USB storage, navigate to Camera > Settings > Save to External Storage
Not sure you’re ready to make the switch to Galaxy? Check out Try Galaxy to test out some of the latest features on the device you’re holding right now.
Samsung developed its Advanced Professional Video (APV) codec in collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. as an open standard for professional video creation so the technology could be available to as many users as possible. It took years of close collaboration between the two companies to make APV a reality on the Snapdragon® 8 Elite Gen 5 Mobile Platform for Galaxy chipset that powers Galaxy S26 Ultra. APV is the latest example of Samsung’s commitment to put the user experience first by collaborating with other industry leaders.
What is Samsung’s Advanced Professional Video (APV) Codec on Galaxy S26 Ultra?
Galaxy S26 Ultra is the first Galaxy device to support APV, enabling higher-quality video files that use your device storage more efficiently. For anyone who wants pro-level quality without sacrificing the convenience and portability of shooting video on mobile, APV on Galaxy S26 Ultra is a game changer.
How does APV Work?
While other smartphone codecs prioritize small file sizes, they are not built for high-quality editing. APV makes for easier editing and more creative flexibility. Now you can capture video content on your Galaxy device that behaves like cinematic professional camera footage when it’s time to edit — maintaining video quality even after repeated edits. Supporting up to 8K resolution at 30 frames per second, APV uses 10% less storage than other comparable formats while maintaining the same objective visual quality.
How to Enable APV on Galaxy S26 Ultra
1.Navigate to Camera > Settings > Video Format > APV
2.Choose preferred APV control APV HDR or APV Log
3.Select the type of file compression APV 422 HQ (high-quality video) or APOV 422 LQ (optimized for storage capacity and limited data rates)
4.Toggle selected shooting mode on or off in Camera preview
5.Users also have the option to record APV directly to external USB storage, navigate to Camera > Settings > Save to External Storage
Not sure you’re ready to make the switch to Galaxy? Check out Try Galaxy to test out some of the latest features on the device you’re holding right now.
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