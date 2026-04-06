Libya Reaffirms Commitment To Recruiting Bangladeshi Workers

Dhaka: Libya has reiterated its strong commitment to recruiting skilled and semi-skilled workers from Bangladesh, signaling renewed momentum in labor cooperation between the two countries.

The assurance came during a courtesy call by Libyan Ambassador Abdulmutalib S. M. Suliman on Shama Obaed Islam at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on April 6, 2026, read a press release of the ministry.

During the meeting, Ambassador Suliman emphasized Libya's ongoing interest in strengthening bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors, with particular focus on manpower recruitment. He reaffirmed his country's commitment to hiring Bangladeshi workers, highlighting opportunities for both skilled and semi-skilled professionals in the Libyan job market.

The State Minister welcomed Libya's continued engagement in recruiting Bangladeshi manpower, especially its recent initiative to bring in medical personnel from Bangladesh. She noted that such efforts could significantly contribute to expanding overseas employment opportunities for Bangladeshi nationals.

Bangladesh also expressed appreciation for Libya's role in hosting a large number of its expatriate workers and acknowledged the support provided by Libyan authorities in ensuring their safety and facilitating the repatriation of stranded nationals.

Labor recruitment emerged as a central pillar of the discussions, alongside broader cooperation in trade, investment, energy, infrastructure, and pharmaceuticals. Both sides recognized the importance of strengthening structured migration channels to meet workforce demands while ensuring the welfare of migrant workers.

Reaffirming the friendly ties between the two nations, both parties expressed optimism about deepening collaboration through increased people-to-people contact, regular high-level engagements, and expanded economic partnerships.

Libya's renewed commitment to recruiting Bangladeshi workers is expected to boost labor mobility and further strengthen the longstanding bilateral relationship.

K