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Kuwait Reports Injuries After Alleged Iranian Attack Hits Residential Area
(MENAFN) Six people were injured early Monday after debris and shrapnel landed in a residential area in northern Kuwait following what authorities described as an “unjust Iranian attack,” according to reports.
A Health Ministry spokesperson stated that emergency operations received notifications at dawn about falling projectiles and fragments in the area. In response, medical teams and ambulance units were dispatched immediately to assist those affected.
The injuries reported ranged from minor wounds to temporary hearing loss caused by the intensity of the explosions, along with injuries sustained from falls during the incident. All individuals were treated according to established medical procedures and were reported to be in stable condition, with no serious complications.
The incident comes amid heightened regional tensions since the launch of a joint US-Israeli offensive against Iran on Feb. 28, which has reportedly resulted in more than 1,340 deaths, including that of Iran’s Supreme Leader.
In response, Tehran has carried out drone and missile strikes aimed at Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and several Gulf states hosting US military bases. Iran has also imposed restrictions on maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.
A Health Ministry spokesperson stated that emergency operations received notifications at dawn about falling projectiles and fragments in the area. In response, medical teams and ambulance units were dispatched immediately to assist those affected.
The injuries reported ranged from minor wounds to temporary hearing loss caused by the intensity of the explosions, along with injuries sustained from falls during the incident. All individuals were treated according to established medical procedures and were reported to be in stable condition, with no serious complications.
The incident comes amid heightened regional tensions since the launch of a joint US-Israeli offensive against Iran on Feb. 28, which has reportedly resulted in more than 1,340 deaths, including that of Iran’s Supreme Leader.
In response, Tehran has carried out drone and missile strikes aimed at Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and several Gulf states hosting US military bases. Iran has also imposed restrictions on maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.
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