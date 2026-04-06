MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Riley Gold Receives Proceeds of $1.67M from Warrant Exercises

April 06, 2026 7:30 AM EDT | Source: Riley Gold Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 6, 2026) - Riley Gold Corp. (TSXV: RLYG) (OTCQB: RLYGF) (" Riley Gold " or the " Company ") announces that 6,677,401 warrants issued in connection with the Company's April 2, 2024 private placement have been exercised resulting in total gross proceeds of CDN$1,669,350.

"We are pleased to see such strong participation from our warrant holders," stated Todd Hilditch, CEO of Riley Gold. "The exercise of 86% of the 7,782,185 outstanding warrants that expired April 2, 2026, is a strong endorsement of the Company and its Pipeline West/Clipper Gold Project (" PWC ")."

PWC is located in the Cortez mining district of the Battle Mountain - Eureka Trend (Figure 1). PWC is operated by Kinross Gold U.S.A., Inc. (" Kinross "), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K) (NYSE: KGC), under an exploration earn-in agreement executed in March 2024.

Additionally, Todd Hilditch, Chief Executive Officer and director of Riley Gold, upon exercise of 798,518 warrants (held by a company 100% controlled by Mr. Hilditch) at $0.25 per common share, has increased his ownership and control from 4,149,936 common shares to 4,948,454 common shares, representing approximately 10.13% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. Pursuant to the requirements of National Instrument 62-103 The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, Mr. Hilditch will file an early warning report in connection with his acquisition of the 798,518 Common Shares.

About PWC:

PWC constitutes a very prospective exploration property for Carlin-type, disseminated and replacement gold deposits. PWC consists of a land package totaling approximately 27.2 km2 of unpatented mining claims and patented fee lands adjoining Nevada Gold Mines LLC. PWC is situated along the Cortez structural zone of the exceptionally productive Cortez Trend within the Battle Mountain - Eureka Trend in north central Nevada (Figure 1). The Cortez and Pipeline complexes (adjoining Riley Gold's PWC boundary) are top producers within Nevada, a State that has consistently produced between 4-5 million ounces of gold a year.







Figure 1. PWC project location in the Cortez district

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About Riley Gold Corp.

Riley Gold is an exploration and development company focused in Nevada, USA, with assets located in the Battle Mountain - Eureka Trend (within the Cortez District) and the Walker Lane Trend. Riley Gold's founders and leadership team have a proven track record of maximizing shareholder value during each phase of the mining life cycle: exploration, development, and production.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Bryan McKenzie

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: (604) 443-3834

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







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Source: Riley Gold Corp.