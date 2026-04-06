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EPAA Discovers 8 Genera and 4 New Spider Species in the UAE
(MENAFN- Saharapr) In a new scientific achievement that reflects Sharjah’s leadership in environmental research and biodiversity, the Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) in Sharjah has announced the discovery of four spider species new to science across several mountainous and valley ecosystems in the UAE.
This milestone highlights the richness of UAE’s natural environments and opens new avenues for understanding the delicate ecological balance that defines the UAE’s diverse habitats.
Rich Ecosystems Reveal New Scientific Discoveries
The discovery is the result of the dedicated efforts of the research team at the Al Dhaid Wildlife Museum in Al Dhaid, led by Professor Dr. Mostafa Sharaf, Professor of Entomology at EPAA, with the participation of researchers Maryam Al Qaydi, Meera Al Tunaiji, Latifa Sultan, and Latifa Rashid, and under the supervision of Ms. Khafiya Al Ketbi, Director of the museum.
Two of the new species were collected in Wadi Shees, a third in Wadi Al Helo, and the fourth in Masafi, reflecting the exceptional biodiversity found within the UAE’s mountainous and valley landscapes, many of which continue to host species yet to be discovered.
A Reflection of Sharjah’s Rich and Diverse Ecosystems
Her Excellency Aisha Rashid Deemas, Chairperson of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority in Sharjah (EPAA), emphasized that this achievement reflects EPAA’s vision of placing scientific research at the core of environmental protection.
She stated: “This significant scientific discovery represents a valuable addition to the UAE’s growing body of environmental and biodiversity research. It also reflects the depth and richness of the ecosystems found across Sharjah. Documenting species new to science goes beyond academic value, it strengthens our understanding of ecological systems and supports the development of effective policies for biodiversity conservation and sustainable natural resource management.”
Her Excellency Aisha Rashid Deemas added: “At EPAA, we remain committed to investing in scientific research and strengthening international collaborations, further positioning Sharjah as a regional and global hub for environmental studies.”
Scientific Naming Reflecting National Identity
One of the newly discovered species was named Leptopilos hajarensis (Hajar Mountain Spider), referencing the Hajar Mountains, while another was named Prodidomus emiratus (Emirates Spider) in tribute to the UAE. The remaining two species were named based on their distinct morphological characteristics.
In addition, the research team recorded eight genera and four species of spiders for the first time in the UAE, further underscoring the country’s rich and largely unexplored biodiversity.
International Collaboration Enhances Sharjah’s Scientific Presence
The findings were published in the volume no. 1276 of the scientific journal ZooKeys as part of an international research collaboration involving scientists from the UAE, Russia, Finland, Hungary, and South Africa, highlighting the growing global presence of Sharjah and the UAE in environmental and biodiversity research.
EPAA reaffirmed that these discoveries are parts of ongoing research inventories, as the UAE’s mountains, valleys, and deserts continue to hold promising scientific treasures, emphasizing the importance of sustained field research and exploration.
This milestone highlights the richness of UAE’s natural environments and opens new avenues for understanding the delicate ecological balance that defines the UAE’s diverse habitats.
Rich Ecosystems Reveal New Scientific Discoveries
The discovery is the result of the dedicated efforts of the research team at the Al Dhaid Wildlife Museum in Al Dhaid, led by Professor Dr. Mostafa Sharaf, Professor of Entomology at EPAA, with the participation of researchers Maryam Al Qaydi, Meera Al Tunaiji, Latifa Sultan, and Latifa Rashid, and under the supervision of Ms. Khafiya Al Ketbi, Director of the museum.
Two of the new species were collected in Wadi Shees, a third in Wadi Al Helo, and the fourth in Masafi, reflecting the exceptional biodiversity found within the UAE’s mountainous and valley landscapes, many of which continue to host species yet to be discovered.
A Reflection of Sharjah’s Rich and Diverse Ecosystems
Her Excellency Aisha Rashid Deemas, Chairperson of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority in Sharjah (EPAA), emphasized that this achievement reflects EPAA’s vision of placing scientific research at the core of environmental protection.
She stated: “This significant scientific discovery represents a valuable addition to the UAE’s growing body of environmental and biodiversity research. It also reflects the depth and richness of the ecosystems found across Sharjah. Documenting species new to science goes beyond academic value, it strengthens our understanding of ecological systems and supports the development of effective policies for biodiversity conservation and sustainable natural resource management.”
Her Excellency Aisha Rashid Deemas added: “At EPAA, we remain committed to investing in scientific research and strengthening international collaborations, further positioning Sharjah as a regional and global hub for environmental studies.”
Scientific Naming Reflecting National Identity
One of the newly discovered species was named Leptopilos hajarensis (Hajar Mountain Spider), referencing the Hajar Mountains, while another was named Prodidomus emiratus (Emirates Spider) in tribute to the UAE. The remaining two species were named based on their distinct morphological characteristics.
In addition, the research team recorded eight genera and four species of spiders for the first time in the UAE, further underscoring the country’s rich and largely unexplored biodiversity.
International Collaboration Enhances Sharjah’s Scientific Presence
The findings were published in the volume no. 1276 of the scientific journal ZooKeys as part of an international research collaboration involving scientists from the UAE, Russia, Finland, Hungary, and South Africa, highlighting the growing global presence of Sharjah and the UAE in environmental and biodiversity research.
EPAA reaffirmed that these discoveries are parts of ongoing research inventories, as the UAE’s mountains, valleys, and deserts continue to hold promising scientific treasures, emphasizing the importance of sustained field research and exploration.
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