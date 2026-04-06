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Iran Suffers Heavy Casualties in Joint US-Israeli Strikes
(MENAFN) At least 13 individuals lost their lives early Monday after coordinated airstrikes carried out by US and Israeli forces struck Baharestan county in Iran’s Tehran province, according to reports.
Local officials stated that the deaths occurred when two residential buildings in the town of Qaleh Mir were hit by the bombardment. Authorities added that teams were still working through the debris, continuing search and rescue efforts at the site.
Around the same time, residents in the capital, Tehran, reported hearing explosions near midnight. Aircraft were observed flying overhead, while blasts were recorded in the southern and western parts of the city.
No formal details have yet been released regarding the extent of the destruction from the strikes, though air defense systems were reportedly engaged during the incident.
According to reports, separate strikes carried out roughly two hours earlier in Tehran also targeted the Sharif University of Technology.
Local officials stated that the deaths occurred when two residential buildings in the town of Qaleh Mir were hit by the bombardment. Authorities added that teams were still working through the debris, continuing search and rescue efforts at the site.
Around the same time, residents in the capital, Tehran, reported hearing explosions near midnight. Aircraft were observed flying overhead, while blasts were recorded in the southern and western parts of the city.
No formal details have yet been released regarding the extent of the destruction from the strikes, though air defense systems were reportedly engaged during the incident.
According to reports, separate strikes carried out roughly two hours earlier in Tehran also targeted the Sharif University of Technology.
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