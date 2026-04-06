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Tree Falls During Easter Event in Germany Killing Three People

Tree Falls During Easter Event in Germany Killing Three People


2026-04-06 07:55:31
(MENAFN) In northern Germany, three people, including a 10-month-old baby, were killed when a tree collapsed during an Easter egg hunt, according to reports.

The incident occurred near Satrupholm, where approximately 50 people had gathered for the event. Authorities said strong winds caused the tree to fall onto the group. A 21-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl died at the scene, while the woman’s baby later succumbed to injuries in the hospital. An 18-year-old woman was seriously injured.

Officials noted that the area had been under a high wind warning. “Our thoughts are with the families of the victims,” regional authorities said.

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