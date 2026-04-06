403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Tree Falls During Easter Event in Germany Killing Three People
(MENAFN) In northern Germany, three people, including a 10-month-old baby, were killed when a tree collapsed during an Easter egg hunt, according to reports.
The incident occurred near Satrupholm, where approximately 50 people had gathered for the event. Authorities said strong winds caused the tree to fall onto the group. A 21-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl died at the scene, while the woman’s baby later succumbed to injuries in the hospital. An 18-year-old woman was seriously injured.
Officials noted that the area had been under a high wind warning. “Our thoughts are with the families of the victims,” regional authorities said.
The incident occurred near Satrupholm, where approximately 50 people had gathered for the event. Authorities said strong winds caused the tree to fall onto the group. A 21-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl died at the scene, while the woman’s baby later succumbed to injuries in the hospital. An 18-year-old woman was seriously injured.
Officials noted that the area had been under a high wind warning. “Our thoughts are with the families of the victims,” regional authorities said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BROKER Launches B2TRANSLATE, An AI-Native Localization Platform For Global Brokers To Scale Through
CommentsNo comment