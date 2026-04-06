Malini Awasthi Reacts To PM Modi's Push For Women's Reservation Bill, Says PM Always Works For Women Empowerment
She told IANS,“I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. I would like to thank and express my gratitude to all the women of India. We are a country where women are worshipped. The responsibility of bringing up the issues of women's politics, which had been unfulfilled for so many years, has now been fulfilled. This has been possible because the Prime Minister himself is a big supporter of women's empowerment. Whether it is his Ujjwala Yojana, or the installations of toilets in remote villages, woman can go to the toilet safely, whether it is the construction of the toilet, the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, or Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao, we have seen before that his attention has been focused on women's empowerment”.
She further mentioned,“We have seen in the Gram Pradhani, that when women were protected in smaller units, how the issue reached the top. I am sure that whether it is a woman from a village, a city, a social worker, a teacher, or a woman from any field, when she chooses to come to the Parliament, she will be able to do her work more efficiently than men. Because the ability of women to manage and govern is better than men”.
The Women's Reservation Bill, which was passed in 2023, is a constitutional amendment, which aims to increase the political representation of women in India. It provides 33% reservation of seats for women in the Lok Sabha, state legislative assemblies, and the Delhi Assembly.
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