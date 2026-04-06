No Talks With Iran On Hormuz Transit Levy, Reports Baseless: Govt

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 6 (IANS) The government on Monday dismissed reports suggesting that India was in discussions with Iran over imposing a transit levy through the Strait of Hormuz, calling such claims baseless and without any foundation.

Speaking on the issue, Mukesh Mangal, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Shipping, clarified that India has held no talks with Iran regarding any levy for passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

“The government is not aware of any such development, seeking to allay concerns amid heightened tensions in the region,” he stated.

Providing an update on maritime movement, Mangal said that 16 Indian vessels operating west of the Strait of Hormuz are being closely tracked.

“LPG carriers Green Sanvi and Green Asha have safely crossed the critical shipping route and are expected to arrive in India on April 7 and April 9, respectively,” he added.

The two vessels are carrying 46,500 tonnes and 15,500 tonnes of LPG, ensuring continuity in energy supplies.

On the energy front, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, noted that LPG imports have seen some decline while domestic production remains limited.

However, she emphasised that steps are being taken to bridge the gap, adding that imports from countries like the US continue to be driven by commercial considerations.

She also highlighted that gas supply to fertiliser plants has been increased to 90 per cent, while city gas distributors across the country are receiving an additional 10 per cent allocation to support demand.

Meanwhile, Aseem R. Mahajan, Additional Secretary (Gulf) in the Ministry of External Affairs, said that around 7.3 lakh Indians have returned to the country since February 28 amid the evolving geopolitical situation in the region.

He also noted that Qatar Airways is operating between eight and ten flights to India on Monday to facilitate travel.