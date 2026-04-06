Burglary At Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishwas Sarang's Residence In Bhopal

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, April 6 (IANS) A burglary at the official residence of Madhya Pradesh government's senior Minister Vishwas Sarang in Bhopal has raised serious concerns over security arrangements in the state capital's high-security zones.

According to information, the incident took place at the Minister's government bungalow located on Link Road area under TT Nagar police station in Bhopal, where unidentified miscreants targeted a storeroom within the premises.

Confirming the incident, the Minister's Public Relations Officer (PRO) told IANS on Monday that theft had occurred two days ago, but it came to light only after staff noticed the broken lock and missing items.

Despite the presence of security personnel, the accused managed to enter and exit the premises without being noticed.

The Minister's office also confirmed that a complaint regarding the incident has been filed at the TT Nagar police station.

According to the Minister's office, the burglars allegedly broke open the lock and decamped with several valuable items, including medals, mementos and commendation certificates associated with the minister's public life and achievements.

The delay in detection has further intensified questions about surveillance and vigilance at the residence, which is expected to have round-the-clock security deployment. This has sparked a debate over possible lapses in duty and the effectiveness of security protocols at VVIP residences.

The incident has sent shockwaves through administrative circles, as a breach at a Minister's residence is being seen as a serious lapse. It also raises broader concerns about urban security preparedness in Bhopal.

Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the matter. Teams have been formed to scan CCTV footage from the bungalow as well as nearby areas to identify the culprits and trace their movements.

Forensic experts may also be roped in to gather evidence from the crime scene.

A senior police officer at TT Nagar police station told IANS all angles, including insider involvement, are being examined. Meanwhile, efforts are underway to recover the stolen items at the earliest.

The local police and forensic teams have cordoned off the area at Minister Sarang's residence, collecting fingerprint samples and scanning CCTV footage from surrounding intersections.