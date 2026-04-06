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Azerbaijani Leader Visits Georgia for Talks
(MENAFN) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev touched down in Georgia on Monday for an official state visit, his presidential press service announced.
Aliyev was received at Shota Rustaveli Tbilisi International Airport by Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili, according to an official statement.
The visit carries a packed diplomatic agenda, with Aliyev set to hold talks with both Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili and Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze over the course of the day.
Proceedings are to open with a formal welcoming ceremony at the presidential palace, after which Aliyev and Kavelashvili will convene for a private one-on-one meeting. The Azerbaijani leader will subsequently head to the government administration building for separate talks with Prime Minister Kobakhidze.
Discussions with both officials are expected to unfold across two formats — first in restricted sessions involving only senior aides, then in broader expanded rounds. The high-level engagements are set to conclude with a joint media statement delivered by the leaders, signaling the outcomes of one of the most significant bilateral encounters between the two neighboring South Caucasus nations in recent memory.
Aliyev was received at Shota Rustaveli Tbilisi International Airport by Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili, according to an official statement.
The visit carries a packed diplomatic agenda, with Aliyev set to hold talks with both Georgian President Mikheil Kavelashvili and Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze over the course of the day.
Proceedings are to open with a formal welcoming ceremony at the presidential palace, after which Aliyev and Kavelashvili will convene for a private one-on-one meeting. The Azerbaijani leader will subsequently head to the government administration building for separate talks with Prime Minister Kobakhidze.
Discussions with both officials are expected to unfold across two formats — first in restricted sessions involving only senior aides, then in broader expanded rounds. The high-level engagements are set to conclude with a joint media statement delivered by the leaders, signaling the outcomes of one of the most significant bilateral encounters between the two neighboring South Caucasus nations in recent memory.
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