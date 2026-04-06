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Syria Condemns Attack on UAE Embassy in Damascus
(MENAFN) On Sunday, Syria denounced an assault on the United Arab Emirates’ Embassy in Damascus, warning that "such actions will be met with firm legal measures.”
The Interior Ministry emphasized that peaceful protests are a lawful right, allowing citizens to express their viewpoints. However, the ministry stressed that the attack during recent demonstrations was a "reprehensible and unacceptable act, constituting a clear violation of national laws."
Reports indicate that dozens of demonstrators assembled on Friday outside the UAE embassy in Damascus. Some participants tried to breach the building, and videos shared online depicted protestors tearing down the UAE flag.
To prevent similar incidents, internal security forces have intensified protective measures around diplomatic missions and strengthened their security presence, according to the ministry’s statement.
Authorities have launched an inquiry into the episode, and individuals involved are being pursued, with judicial proceedings underway in accordance with legal protocols.
Additionally, Syria's Interior Ministry reported late Sunday the apprehension of two people “proven to be involved in an attack” on the UAE embassy in Damascus.
The Interior Ministry emphasized that peaceful protests are a lawful right, allowing citizens to express their viewpoints. However, the ministry stressed that the attack during recent demonstrations was a "reprehensible and unacceptable act, constituting a clear violation of national laws."
Reports indicate that dozens of demonstrators assembled on Friday outside the UAE embassy in Damascus. Some participants tried to breach the building, and videos shared online depicted protestors tearing down the UAE flag.
To prevent similar incidents, internal security forces have intensified protective measures around diplomatic missions and strengthened their security presence, according to the ministry’s statement.
Authorities have launched an inquiry into the episode, and individuals involved are being pursued, with judicial proceedings underway in accordance with legal protocols.
Additionally, Syria's Interior Ministry reported late Sunday the apprehension of two people “proven to be involved in an attack” on the UAE embassy in Damascus.
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