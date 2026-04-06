Electronic Nose Market Size To Grow USD 99.14 Billion By 2035 Research By SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The U.S. Electronic Nose (E-Nose) Market was valued at USD 7.35 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.00% from 2026 to 2035, reaching about USD 22.85 billion. Growth is driven by AI-enabled sensor advancements, rising use in industrial safety and defense, expanding environmental monitoring, increasing adoption in healthcare diagnostics, and demand for food quality testing. Austin, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electronic Nose (E-Nose) Market Size & Growth Insights: According to the SNS Insider, “ The Electronic Nose Market Size was valued at USD 23.64 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 99.14 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 11.93% during 2026–2035.” Rising Demand for Advanced Sensing Technologies Across Healthcare Monitoring to Boost Market Expansion Globally One of the main drivers of the electronic nose market's growth is the requirement for non-invasive disease diagnosis and real-time disease detection. By examining the patient's breath, the E-Nose equipment is utilized in the medical field to identify illnesses early on. It is used in the food sector to guarantee food freshness and quality. Air pollution and environmental legislation are further major issues. Get a Sample Report of Electronic Nose (E-Nose) Market Forecast @



Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

AIRSENSE Analytics

The eNose Company

Alpha MOS

Odotech

Sensigent

eNose Technology

SCIOsense

Cambridge Sensotec

G.A.S. Sensing

ScentDetect

Sensing Solutions

Tellspec

Sensory Analytics

eNose Lab

Airsense

Cortexica

Platometrics

Molecular Vision

Fruity Fresh Vairus Electronic Nose (E-Nose) Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 23.64 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 99.14 Billion CAGR CAGR of 11.93% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation . By Type (Embedded Sensors, Portable Devices)

. By Technology (Metal Oxide Semiconductor Sensors (MOS), Quartz Crystal Microbalance (QCM), Conducting Polymers (CP), Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW), Others)

. By End User (Military and Defense, Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Waste Management)

. By Application (Disease Diagnosis, Quality Control & Safety, Environmental Monitoring, Explosive & Narcotics Detection, Others)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

In 2025, Portable Devices dominated with 57% share due to their user-friendly interface and high adoption rate in various industries, including food safety, environment, and defense. Embedded sensors are the fastest-growing segment of the market due to the increasing use of embedded sensors in various applications, including industrial applications, medical devices, and smart environments.

By Technology

In 2025, Metal Oxide Semiconductor (MOS) dominated with 49% share due to their cost-effectiveness and high sensitivity. Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) holds the largest share in the growing segment due to its high accuracy and quick response time.

By End User

In 2025, Food and Beverage dominated with 34% share due to the stringent quality control standards and the growing demand for freshness and detection of contaminants. Healthcare is the fastest-growing segment, driven by the growing demand for non-invasive diagnostic tools and early disease detection methods.

By Application

In 2025, Quality Control & Safety dominated with 38% share as various industry verticals depend on it in ensuring product quality, detecting product contamination, and compliance with regulatory requirement. The disease diagnosis segment is the fastest growing segment due to innovations in medical studies and development of E-Nose devices globally.

Regional Insights:

North America dominates the Electronic Nose (E-Nose) market, accounting for over 32% of the global market. Strong R&D expenditures, early adoption of cutting-edge sensing technologies, and regulatory frameworks that support food safety and medical diagnostics are all responsible for this high degree of dominance.

Over the course of the projected period, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to develop at the fastest rate, with a compound annual growth rate of about 13.52%. The global market for industrial gas sensors will expand due to rapid industrialization, the increase of food processing businesses, and the increasing requirement to monitor air quality.

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Recent Developments:



In recent years, AIRSENSE Analytics has focused on enhancing portable e-nose systems with improved sensitivity and real-time monitoring capabilities for environmental and security applications. In 2024, The eNose Company expanded its clinical applications, strengthening its position in medical diagnostics through advanced breath analysis technologies.

Exclusive Sections of the Electronic Nose (E-Nose) Market Report (The USPs):



E-NOSE ADOPTION & DEPLOYMENT METRICS – helps you understand adoption trends across healthcare, food & beverage, environmental, and industrial sectors, along with global investment and deployment of advanced sensing systems.

SENSOR TECHNOLOGY & INNOVATION METRICS – helps you evaluate the usage of MOS, SAW, QCM, and conducting polymer sensors, along with advancements in AI-enabled and IoT-integrated E-Nose systems.

PORTABLE DEVICE & APPLICATION EXPANSION METRICS – helps you analyze the growing use of compact and multi-functional E-Nose devices in diagnostics, food quality testing, and environmental monitoring.

OPERATIONAL COST & IMPLEMENTATION METRICS – helps you assess installation costs, outsourcing trends, and timelines for calibration, testing, and deployment across different applications.

REGIONAL ADOPTION & INDUSTRY DEMAND METRICS – helps you track market penetration across regions and identify growth drivers such as industrial expansion, food safety regulations, and healthcare demand. GOVERNMENT SUPPORT & MARKET DEVELOPMENT METRICS – helps you understand the impact of regulatory policies, funding initiatives, and industry collaborations on the growth of electronic nose technologies.

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