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Hamas’ Armed Wing Accuses Israel of Hindering Gaza Ceasefire
(MENAFN) The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military faction affiliated with Hamas, declared on Sunday that Israel is impeding the execution of the ceasefire arrangement in the Gaza Strip. The group suggested that Israeli actions are delaying the proper enforcement of the agreed terms.
Following what were described as Israeli efforts to sidestep its commitments, Washington revealed in mid-January the launch of the second stage of the accord. This agreement has remained active since Oct. 10, 2025, as part of US President Donald Trump’s Gaza initiative.
In a recorded address, Al-Qassam Brigades spokesperson Abu Ubaida stated: "What is required is to put pressure on Israel to fulfill its obligations in the first phase of the ceasefire agreement before discussing the second phase, and to hold the American administration accountable."
He further emphasized: "What the enemy (Israel) could not take from us with tanks and annihilation, it will not take from us through politics and negotiations," underscoring the group’s firm stance.
Abu Ubaida additionally cautioned that "what the enemy is trying to impose on the Palestinian resistance and the people of Gaza is extremely dangerous," though he did not clarify the specifics or nature of these alleged measures.
On Friday, Hamas announced that a delegation led by Gaza leader Khalil al-Hayya held discussions with Egyptian authorities and representatives from various Palestinian factions, focusing on ongoing developments.
Following what were described as Israeli efforts to sidestep its commitments, Washington revealed in mid-January the launch of the second stage of the accord. This agreement has remained active since Oct. 10, 2025, as part of US President Donald Trump’s Gaza initiative.
In a recorded address, Al-Qassam Brigades spokesperson Abu Ubaida stated: "What is required is to put pressure on Israel to fulfill its obligations in the first phase of the ceasefire agreement before discussing the second phase, and to hold the American administration accountable."
He further emphasized: "What the enemy (Israel) could not take from us with tanks and annihilation, it will not take from us through politics and negotiations," underscoring the group’s firm stance.
Abu Ubaida additionally cautioned that "what the enemy is trying to impose on the Palestinian resistance and the people of Gaza is extremely dangerous," though he did not clarify the specifics or nature of these alleged measures.
On Friday, Hamas announced that a delegation led by Gaza leader Khalil al-Hayya held discussions with Egyptian authorities and representatives from various Palestinian factions, focusing on ongoing developments.
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