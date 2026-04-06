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Watch The Masters live at Five Iron Golf Dubai with themed food, drinks and big-screen action
(MENAFN- Action PR) Dubai, UAE – 6 April 2026: Golf fans looking for the best place to watch The Masters in Dubai can head to Five Iron Golf Dubai, the region’s leading golf-themed indoor sports and entertainment venue, which will host special watch parties for the first men’s major championship of the season at Augusta National from April 9-12.
From On the Range and Amen Corner to featured groups and the main broadcast, every moment of the tournament will be shown live across the venue’s big screens, creating a lively setting for fans to follow the action alongside fellow golf enthusiasts.
To mark the occasion, Five Iron Golf Dubai has also introduced a special Masters Menu, available throughout the tournament week from April 6 to April 12. Inspired by Augusta traditions, the menu will feature classic favourites such as the legendary pimento cheese sandwich, egg salad sandwich, and Peach Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich, alongside themed drinks including the iconic Azalea cocktail, bringing a taste of The Masters to Dubai.
Located at The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Five Iron Golf Dubai is the largest Five Iron venue in the world, spanning more than 32,000 square feet and featuring 17 state-of-the-art golf simulators powered by TrackMan technology.
Whether guests are looking to practise their swing, compete with friends on the simulators or simply enjoy the atmosphere while watching the action unfold from Augusta National, Five Iron Golf Dubai offers a unique setting to experience one of golf’s most iconic tournaments.
Last week, Five Iron Golf Dubai unveiled its newly renovated Dirty Birdie Sports Bar, giving one of its most popular spots a fresh new look for drinks, live sport and games. The timing aligns with The Masters 2026, offering golf fans in Dubai an added space within the venue to follow one of the sport’s most iconic tournaments.
From On the Range and Amen Corner to featured groups and the main broadcast, every moment of the tournament will be shown live across the venue’s big screens, creating a lively setting for fans to follow the action alongside fellow golf enthusiasts.
To mark the occasion, Five Iron Golf Dubai has also introduced a special Masters Menu, available throughout the tournament week from April 6 to April 12. Inspired by Augusta traditions, the menu will feature classic favourites such as the legendary pimento cheese sandwich, egg salad sandwich, and Peach Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich, alongside themed drinks including the iconic Azalea cocktail, bringing a taste of The Masters to Dubai.
Located at The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Five Iron Golf Dubai is the largest Five Iron venue in the world, spanning more than 32,000 square feet and featuring 17 state-of-the-art golf simulators powered by TrackMan technology.
Whether guests are looking to practise their swing, compete with friends on the simulators or simply enjoy the atmosphere while watching the action unfold from Augusta National, Five Iron Golf Dubai offers a unique setting to experience one of golf’s most iconic tournaments.
Last week, Five Iron Golf Dubai unveiled its newly renovated Dirty Birdie Sports Bar, giving one of its most popular spots a fresh new look for drinks, live sport and games. The timing aligns with The Masters 2026, offering golf fans in Dubai an added space within the venue to follow one of the sport’s most iconic tournaments.
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