Army Says Iran Targeted Jordan With Missile, Three Drones Within 24 Hours

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 6 (Petra) -- The Jordan Armed Forces - Arab Army said on Monday that Iran had targeted the Kingdom's territory with three drones and one missile over the past 24 hours.The military's Media Directorate said the Royal Jordanian Air Force intercepted two of the drones, while air defenses were unable to intercept the third drone and the missile. It said the missile and the drone landed inside Jordanian territory.Meanwhile, the Public Security Directorate's spokesperson said the relevant units had dealt over the past 24 hours with nine reports involving various incidents.He said the incidents resulted in two moderate injuries and material damage, adding that one injured person was taken to hospital for treatment, while the other received first aid at the scene and was in good condition.The spokesperson renewed the warning against gathering near, approaching, or tampering with any suspicious object or shrapnel because of the danger involved, stressing the need to follow the advice and instructions issued through official channels.He also urged the public to report any suspicious object to the security services by calling the emergency number 911, emphasizing the importance of complying with official instructions, relying on information issued by official sources, and refraining from circulating rumors and misleading reports.