Iran Sees Ceasefire As Tactic To Give Opponents Time To Build Strength - MFA

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Iran views adherence to the ceasefire as a way to give the opposing side time to strengthen its own forcesthe spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Esmail Baghaei, said at a press conference in Tehran today, Trend reports.

Baghaei emphasized that, under the current circumstances, such an approach is unacceptable.

He further asserted that Iran's demands must be addressed directly, without the imposition of a ceasefire, and reiterated that Iran is taking necessary measures to ensure its security.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran, striking major cities, including Tehran. The White House cited missile and nuclear threats originating from the Islamic Republic as justification for the attacks. The strikes reportedly killed Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with several other senior officials. In response, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation against Israel and has targeted U.S. facilities across Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Syria using ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones.

The conflict has placed the region's energy infrastructure and maritime shipping under serious threat. Due to security tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, global oil prices have risen significantly. Iran fully controls the Strait of Hormuz and allows passage only to vessels it deems necessary.