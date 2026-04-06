Russians Use“Cannon Fodder Attacks” To Hide Problems From Command, Says Paratrooper
“The enemy should not be underestimated. He is also strong and evolving. When they [the Russians] launch their 'cannon fodder attacks,' it's because some commander from lower ranks doesn't report that he has a problem and tries to solve it himself. When he can't do anything anymore, and everyone is dying, then they report to higher command, but it's too late.“We simply need to unite as much as possible to eliminate the enemy more effectively,” Revutskyi noted.
In contrast, Ukrainian paratroopers, according to Revutskyi, are strong, courageous men with steely resolve and tremendous strength who successfully carry out all missions and destroy the enemy.
“If people ask me when the war will end, I usually say: When everyone-including those asking the question-joins the Armed Forces of Ukraine. When we've exterminated as much of the enemy as possible-that's when, perhaps, something will end. But if we just sit back and ask about it, nothing will change,” added the deputy brigade commander.Read also: War update: 120 clashes on front lines, most battles occur in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka sectors
As reported by Ukrinform, after failed attempts to bypass the village of Hryshyne near Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region, Russian troops attempted to attack it with a frontal assau t.
The photo is provided by the 95th Polissya Air Assault Brigade
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