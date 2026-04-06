Neumora Therapeutics To Participate In 25Th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WATERTOWN, Mass., April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(Nasdaq: NMRA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a therapeutics pipeline consisting of programs that target novel mechanisms of action for a broad range of underserved, prevalent diseases, today announced that the Company will participate in a fireside chat at the 25Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Monday, April 13, 2026 at 10:15 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the events and presentations section of the Company's website at . A replay of the webcast will be available following the completion of the event and will be archived for up to 30 days.

About Neumora

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company founded to confront the greatest medical challenges of our generation by taking a fundamentally different approach to the way treatments for brain diseases are developed. Our therapeutic pipeline currently consists of programs that target novel mechanisms of action for a broad range of underserved, prevalent diseases. Neumora's mission is to redefine neuroscience drug development by bringing forward the next generation of novel therapies that offer improved treatment outcomes and quality of life for patients.

Neumora Contact:

Helen Rubinstein

617-402-5700

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