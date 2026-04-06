How Virat Kohli's Technique Changed From Still To Fluid: Ashwin Explains

Former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin observed that Virat Kohli has adjusted his technique over the past two years, moving from a very still and controlled approach in 2024 to a more dynamic and fluid style in 2026. Ashwin feels Kohli is allowing greater bat movement and freedom in his hands, enabling him to play more attacking shots and get into better positions.

Ashwin's Technical Breakdown

"Virat was still playing Test cricket in 2024. He was very still, the bat wouldn't move much. But now, here in 2026, the bat is down initially and later he brings it up, which we call potential energy, or the constant movement of the bat, and he is getting into lovely positions. In 2024, his head was so still that even the movement of his feet was balanced, because he was still playing Test cricket then. In 2026, since he doesn't play Test cricket anymore, he doesn't have to control his hands as much and is letting them go, going for more shots," Ashwin said on 'Champions vali Commentary'.

Kohli's Imperious IPL 2026 Form

Kohli looks imperious as an ODI-exclusive superstar for Team India. Coming into the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 after an impressive ODI run earlier this year, he peeled off 69* in 38 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the campaign opener. He followed his fifty with a 28-run innings in 18 balls laced with two fours and a six against the five-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday in Bengaluru.

RCB's Dominant Win Over CSK

RCB registered a commanding 43-run win over CSK in the IPL 2026 match on Sunday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Tim David's 25-ball 70-run innings, along with contributions from other batters, and an all-round effort with the ball led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, helped defending champions RCB clinch their second consecutive win of the season.

A Record-Breaking Career

Kohli also holds the record for the most runs in Indian Premier League history, amassing over 8,700 runs for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and remains the only player to have crossed the 8,000-run milestone. (ANI)

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