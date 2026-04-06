India Army Gets Rs 10 Crore Kamikaze Drones Delivered In Record Time

New Delhi: Drone technology manufacturer InsideFPV announced that it has delivered indigenous Kamikaze drones valued at Rs 10 crore to the Indian Army, under the Emergency Procurement Route (EPR).

It also stated that the“high-stakes supply orders” were executed within a two-month timeframe.

Focuses on systems designed for GPS-denied zones and extreme environments, InsideFPV engineered its platforms for deployment realities. Its tactical hardware holds up across India's terrain extremes, from -35°C mountain deployments to 50°C heat in plains and deserts.

Arth Chowdhary, CEO of InsideFPV, stated, "Our Kamikaze and FPV systems were engineered specifically for India's harshest deployment environments, functioning reliably in temperatures dropping to -35°C. Executing this order in just two months proves that we can meet the Ministry of Defence's exact operational timelines without compromising on volume or precision."

To support this accelerated delivery pace and manage increased procurement mandates, the Gujarat-based firm is transitioning its manufacturing operations to a 20,000 sq. ft. site taking upon hundreds to thousands in number.

“This expansion ensures the company can continue to meet strict military deadlines while advancing the national mandate to reduce reliance on foreign-origin components.”

“The Rs 10 crore rapid-execution contract reflects a larger trend in India's defense buying patterns.”

Beyond its core kamikaze units, InsideFPV also said that it is funding R & D for interceptor, swarm technology, GPS Denied Navigation and actively working on strategic international MoUs to expand beyond Indian borders.