BJP Marks 47Th Foundation Day In Patna, Senior State Leaders Attend

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 6 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrated its 47th foundation day with enthusiasm across the country on Monday, with a key event held at the party's state headquarters in Patna.

At the BJP state headquarters in Patna, leaders and party workers commemorated the day by cutting a special cake made of laddoos, symbolising the festive spirit of the occasion.

The event witnessed the participation of a large number of party workers, creating an atmosphere of enthusiasm and unity.

Prominent leaders present at the event included State President Sanjay Saraogi, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, Industry Minister Dilip Jaiswal, Agriculture Minister Ram Kripal Yadav, MLA Sanjeev Chaurasia, and senior BJP leader Radha Mohan Sharma.

The event was also attended by the party's General Secretary (Organization), Bhikhubhai Dalsaniya.

On this occasion, Sanjay Saraogi hoisted the party flag at the state headquarters. Leaders extended their greetings to party workers and reiterated their commitment to strengthening the organisation.

Discussions were also held on the party's ideology, achievements, and future roadmap.

Addressing the gathering, leaders emphasized that the BJP draws its strength from its dedicated cadre and remains committed to the development of both the nation and the state.

Several resolutions focusing on service, dedication, and organisational expansion were also adopted during the event.

During the various programs held at the district headquarters, leaders paid homage by offering floral tributes to the portraits of the party's ideological leaders -- Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Deendayal Upadhyaya, and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The occasion was followed by addresses to party workers, highlighting the party's journey, values, and future vision.

On the Foundation Day, new members were formally inducted into the party, while veteran workers from the Jana Sangh era were felicitated for their long-standing contribution to the organisation.

Leaders extended heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all dedicated BJP workers on the occasion, reaffirming the party's commitment to service, dedication, and nation-building.