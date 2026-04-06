Red Cat Expands Blue Ops Manufacturing Capabilities Though Strategic Partnership With HADDY

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Collaboration brings advanced robotic 3D printing and distributed manufacturing to Valdosta facility to accelerate USV production

SALT LAKE CITY, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RCAT), a U.S.-based provider of advanced all-domain drone and robotic solutions for defense and national security, today announced a strategic partnership between its maritime division, Blue Ops, and HADDY, a leader in large-scale robotic 3D printing and distributed manufacturing.

The partnership will equip Blue Ops' manufacturing facility in Valdosta, Georgia with advanced Agentic AI-powered robotic production systems to support the rapid development and production of its line of Unmanned Surface Vessels (USVs), effectively doubling overall manufacturing capacity.

By combining Blue Ops' expertise in ship building and autonomous maritime systems with HADDY's microfactory approach, the companies are working to streamline how USVs are designed, built, and delivered. The collaboration reflects a broader shift underway in maritime manufacturing, as large-scale 3D printing reshapes how vessels are produced, enabling faster timelines, greater flexibility, and the ability to scale production in ways not possible with traditional shipbuilding methods.

“This partnership advances our ability to iterate at the speed of modern conflict,” said Barry Hinckley, President of Blue Ops.“This also underscores a shift in how boats are built. The industry has seen moments like this when fiberglass replaced wood, and we're seeing a similar transition now with large-scale 3D printing. This fundamentally changes how quickly we can move from concept to deployment and gives us the ability to meet demand at scale in ways the industry hasn't seen before.”

“Another critical reason Blue Ops decided to partner with HADDY is our confidence in how the company prioritizes high-level data and IP protection, which is non-negotiable in an industry like ours,” added Hinckley.

Accelerating development and scaling production

Through the partnership, Blue Ops will expand its ability to design, prototype and produce multiple USV platforms, including its 5-meter and 7-meter variants. Using robotic 3D printing supported by Agentic AI models that learn and adapt, teams can iterate designs more quickly and move into production with fewer delays, reducing timelines and continuously improve performance. The flexibility of this manufacturing approach also enables a more on-demand production model, allowing Blue Ops to respond more quickly to evolving customer requirements.

As part of the collaboration, HADDY will support the buildout of a microfactory environment at Blue Ops' facility. This setup is designed to increase production capacity while maintaining consistency and data protection, expanding throughput without the constraints of traditional manufacturing. Blue Ops will also be able to tap into additional capacity through HADDY's broader network when needed, helping scale output as demand grows.

“Manufacturing is moving toward a more distributed and scalable model, and large-scale robotic 3D printing is a key part of that shift,” said Jay Rogers, Co-founder and CEO at HADDY.“By combining production technology with a global microfactory network, we can build complex systems more efficiently and closer to where they are needed. Blue Ops is early in applying this approach to maritime systems, and it has the potential to reshape how these platforms are produced and deployed.”

Supporting delivery at scale

The partnership also gives Blue Ops access to HADDY's distributed microfactory network, allowing production to be expanded or shifted based on operational needs, including the ability to support customers and missions globally. This enables vessels to be produced closer to where they are needed, helping reduce logistics challenges and support faster delivery timelines in dynamic environments.

This model also provides the ability to rapidly scale production in response to large or urgent orders, ensuring Blue Ops can meet customer demand without traditional manufacturing bottlenecks.

As demand for uncrewed systems continues to grow across defense and national security applications, the ability to manufacture and field platforms quickly is becoming increasingly important. By adopting advanced manufacturing approaches early, Blue Ops is positioning itself at the forefront of this shift, aligning with broader U.S. efforts to strengthen domestic manufacturing and ensure critical systems can be produced at scale and delivered globally to meet both national and allied needs.

About Red Cat Holdings, Inc.

Red Cat (Nasdaq: RCAT) is a U.S.-based provider of advanced all-domain drone and robotic solutions for defense and national security. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Teal Drones and FlightWave Aerospace, Red Cat develops American-made hardware and software that support military, government, and public safety operations across air, land, and sea. Its Family of Systems, led by Black WidowTM, delivers unmatched tactical capabilities in small, unmanned aircraft systems (sUAS). Expanding into the maritime domain through Blue Ops, Inc., Red Cat is also innovating in uncrewed surface vessels (USVs), delivering integrated platforms designed to enhance safety and multi-domain mission effectiveness. Learn more at

Forward Looking Statements

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