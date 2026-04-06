CORRECTION -- Airsculpt Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year Fiscal 2025 Results
| AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Selected Consolidated Financial Data
(Dollars in thousands, except shares and per share amounts)
| Three Months Ended
December 31,
| Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
| 2025
| 2024
| 2025
| 2024
|Revenue
|$
|33,442
|$
|39,178
|$
|151,818
|$
|180,350
|Operating expenses:
|Cost of service
|13,675
|16,689
|61,690
|71,149
|Selling, general and administrative(1)
|18,216
|23,355
|82,180
|98,880
|Depreciation and amortization
|3,076
|3,195
|12,781
|11,888
|Loss on impairment of long-lived assets (2)
|(2,670
|)
|12
|4,575
|16
|Cost related to closing location, net (3)
|2,152
|-
|2,152
|-
|Total operating expenses
|34,449
|43,251
|163,378
|181,933
|Loss from operations
|(1,007
|)
|(4,073
|)
|(11,560
|)
|(1,583
|)
|Interest expense, net
|1,484
|1,609
|6,078
|6,247
|Pre-tax net loss
|(2,491
|)
|(5,682
|)
|(17,638
|)
|(7,830
|)
|Income tax (benefit)/expense
|(3,774
|)
|(706
|)
|(5,971
|)
|188
|Net income/(loss)
|$
|1,283
|$
|(4,976
|)
|$
|(11,667
|)
|$
|(8,018
|)
|Income/(loss) per share of common stock
|Basic
|$
|0.02
|$
|(0.09
|)
|$
|(0.19
|)
|$
|(0.14
|)
|Diluted
|$
|0.02
|$
|(0.09
|)
|$
|(0.19
|)
|$
|(0.14
|)
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|Basic
|63,278,594
|58,121,431
|60,450,769
|57,688,906
|Diluted
|68,216,681
|58,121,431
|60,450,769
|57,688,906
|(1)
|During the first quarter of fiscal year 2024, the Company recorded a cumulative reversal of stock compensation expense of $10.4 million related to reassessing the probability of achieving the performance target on certain of the Company's performance-based stock units. For further discussion, see Note 6 to the condensed consolidated financial statements included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K/A for the year ended December 31, 2025 (the "2025 Annual Report") for further discussion.
|(2)
|During the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, the Company recorded a $4.5 million loss related to the impairment of a portion of the Salesforce implementation project and $0.1 million related to the corporate office PPE write-off. In the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company made a reclassification for presentation purposes of expenses previously included here into Cost related to closing location, net. These items largely relate to the loss on London PPE. See Note 1 to the consolidated financial statements included in the 2025 Annual Report for further discussion.
|(3)
|During the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, the Company recorded $2.2 million in costs related to the closure of the London facility. Comprising that amount is a $2.4 million loss on London PPE and $3.3 million rent expense from accelerated amortization, offset by a $3.2 million gain on the deconsolidation as of December 31, 2025 related to net liabilities and $0.3 million income from reclassification of CTA. Rent expense from accelerated amortization during the third quarter of 2025 of approximately $1.1 million was reclassified from Selling, general and administrative expense during the fourth quarter for presentation purposes. See Note 1 to the consolidated financial statements included in the 2025 Annual Report for further discussion.
| AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Selected Financial and Operating Data
(Dollars in thousands, except per case amounts)
| December 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|Balance Sheet Data (at period end):
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|8,449
|$
|8,235
|Total current assets
|15,456
|17,117
|Total assets
|$
|187,304
|$
|212,781
|Current portion of long-term debt
|$
|5,460
|$
|4,250
|Deferred revenue and patient deposits
|1,871
|1,169
|Total current liabilities
|27,902
|28,949
|Long-term debt, net
|50,585
|65,456
|Revolving credit funds payable
|-
|5,000
|Total liabilities
|$
|99,592
|$
|134,593
|Total stockholders' equity
|$
|87,712
|$
|78,188
| Three Months Ended
December 31,
| Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Cash Flow Data:
|Net cash provided by (used in):
|Operating activities
|$
|(2,531
|)
|$
|2,713
|$
|3,096
|$
|11,350
|Investing activities
|(58
|)
|(3,528
|)
|(2,404
|)
|(14,007
|)
|Financing activities
|5,633
|3,078
|(478
|)
|630
| Three Months Ended
December 31,
| Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Other Data:
|Number of facilities
|31
|32
|31
|32
|Number of total procedure rooms
|65
|67
|65
|67
|Cases
|2,604
|3,064
|11,852
|14,036
|Revenue per case
|$
|12,843
|$
|12,787
|$
|12,809
|$
|12,849
|Adjusted EBITDA (1)
|$
|(130
|)
|$
|1,913
|$
|12,499
|$
|20,959
|Adjusted EBITDA margin (2)
|(0.4)%
|4.9%
|8.2%
|11.6%
|(1) A reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure appears below.
|(2) Defined as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue.
| AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Selected Financial and Operating Data
(Dollars in thousands, except per case amounts)
| Three Months Ended
December 31,
| Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
| 2025
| 2024
| 2025
| 2024
|Same-center Information (1):
|Cases
|2,345
|2,879
|10,670
|13,689
|Case growth
|(18.5)%
|N/A
|(22.1)%
|N/A
|Revenue per case
|$
|12,891
|$
|12,797
|$
|12,798
|$
|12,781
|Revenue per case growth
|0.7%
|N/A
|0.1%
|N/A
|Number of facilities
|31
|31
|31
|31
|Number of total procedure rooms
|65
|65
|65
|65
|(1)
| For the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, we define same-center case and revenue growth as the growth in each of our cases and revenue at facilities that were owned and operated during the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. At facilities that were not owned or operated for the entirety of the prior year period, the current year period has been pro-rated to reflect only growth experienced during the portion of the three months ended December 31, 2025 in which such facilities were owned and operated during the three months ended December 31, 2024. We define same-center facilities and procedure rooms based on if a facility was owned or operated as of December 31, 2024. Beginning September 30, 2025, we have excluded the London facility from all periods presented due to the closure of the facility.
For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, we define same-center case and revenue growth as the growth in each of our cases and revenue at facilities that were owned and operated during the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. At facilities that were not owned or operated for the entirety of the prior year period, the current year period has been pro-rated to reflect only growth experienced during the portion of the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 in which such facilities were owned and operated during the twelve months ended December 31, 2024. We define same-center facilities and procedure rooms based on if a facility was owned or operated as of December 31, 2024. Beginning September 30, 2025, we have excluded the London facility from all periods presented due to the closure of the facility.
| AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Dollars in thousands)
We report our financial results in accordance with GAAP, however, management believes the evaluation of our ongoing operating results may be enhanced by a presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per Share, which are non-GAAP financial measures.
We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income/(loss) excluding depreciation and amortization, net interest expense, income tax (benefit)/expense, restructuring and related severance costs, loss on impairment of long-lived assets, costs related to closing facility and equity-based compensation.
We define Adjusted Net Income as net income/(loss) excluding restructuring and related severance costs, loss on impairment of long-lived assets, cost related to closing facility equity-based compensation and the tax effect of these adjustments.
We include Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income because they are important measures on which our management assesses and believes investors should assess our operating performance. We consider Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income each to be an important measure because they help illustrate underlying trends in our business and our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool including: (i) Adjusted EBITDA does not include results from equity-based compensation and (ii) Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect interest expense on our debt or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments. Adjusted Net Income has limitations as an analytical tool because it does not include results from equity-based compensation.
We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue. We define Adjusted Net Income per Share as Adjusted Net Income divided by weighted average basic and diluted shares. We included Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted Net Income per Share because they are important measures on which our management assesses and believes investors should assess our operating performance. We consider Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted Net Income per Share to be important measures because they help illustrate underlying trends in our business and our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis.
The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin to net (loss)/income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure:
| Three Months Ended
December 31,
| Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net income/(loss)
|$
|1,283
|$
|(4,976
|)
|$
|(11,667
|)
|$
|(8,018
|)
|Plus
|
|Equity-based compensation(1)
|(1,385
|)
|2,240
|2,331
|3,762
|Restructuring and related severance costs
|(296
|)
|539
|2,220
|6,026
|Depreciation and amortization
|3,076
|3,195
|12,781
|11,888
|Loss on impairment of long-lived assets (2)
|(2,670
|)
|12
|4,575
|16
|Cost related to closing location, net (3)
|2,152
|-
|2,152
|-
|Litigation settlements(4)
|-
|-
|-
|850
|Interest expense, net
|1,484
|1,609
|6,078
|6,247
|Income tax (benefit)/expense
|(3,774
|)
|(706
|)
|(5,971
|)
|188
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(130
|)
|$
|1,913
|$
|12,499
|$
|20,959
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|(0.4
|%)
|4.9
|%
|8.2
|%
|11.6
|%
|(1)
|During the first quarter of fiscal year 2024, the Company recorded a cumulative reversal of stock compensation expense of $10.4 million related to reassessing the probability of achieving the performance target on certain of the Company's performance-based stock units. For further discussion, see Note 6 to the condensed consolidated financial statements included in the 2025 Annual Report for further discussion.
|(2)
|During the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, the Company recorded a $4.5 million loss related to the impairment of a portion of the Salesforce implementation project and $0.1 million related to the corporate office PPE write-off. In the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company made a reclassification for presentation purposes of expenses previously included here into Cost related to closing location, net. These items largely relate to the loss on London PPE. See Note 1 to the consolidated financial statements included in the 2025 Annual Report for further discussion.
|(3)
|During the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, the Company recorded $2.2 million in costs related to the closure of the London facility. Comprising that amount is a $2.4 million loss on London PPE and $3.3 million rent expense from accelerated amortization, offset by a $3.2 million gain on the deconsolidation as of December 31, 2025 related to net liabilities and $0.3 million income from reclassification of CTA. Rent expense from accelerated amortization during the third quarter of 2025 of approximately $1.1 million was reclassified from Selling, general and administrative expense during the fourth quarter for presentation purposes. See Note 1 to the consolidated financial statements included in the 2025 Annual Report for further discussion.
|(4)
|This amount relates to settlement costs for non-recurring litigation of $0.9 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024. For further discussion, see Note 9 to the condensed consolidated financial statements included in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.
The following table reconciles Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per Share to net income/(loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure:
| Three Months Ended
December 31,
| Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net income/(loss)
|$
|1,283
|$
|(4,976
|)
|$
|(11,667
|)
|$
|(8,018
|)
|Plus
|Equity-based compensation(1)
|(1,385
|)
|2,240
|2,331
|3,762
|Restructuring and related severance costs
|(296
|)
|539
|2,220
|6,026
|Loss on impairment of long-lived assets (2)
|(2,670
|)
|12
|4,575
|16
|Cost related to closing location, net (3)
|2,152
|-
|-
|2,152
|-
|Litigation settlements(4)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|850
|Tax effect of adjustments(5)
|(82
|)
|(2,267
|)
|(2,932
|)
|(1,271
|)
|Adjusted net income
|$
|(998
|)
|$
|(4,452
|)
|$
|(3,321
|)
|$
|1,365
|Adjusted net income (loss) per share of common stock (6)
|Basic
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|(0.08
|)
|$
|(0.05
|)
|$
|0.02
|Diluted
|$
|(0.02
|)
|$
|(0.08
|)
|$
|(0.05
|)
|$
|0.02
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|Basic
|63,278,594
|58,121,431
|60,450,769
|57,688,906
|Diluted
|63,278,594
|58,121,431
|60,450,769
|58,281,133
|(1)
|During the first quarter of fiscal year 2024, the Company recorded a cumulative reversal of stock compensation expense of $10.4 million related to reassessing the probability of achieving the performance target on certain of the Company's performance-based stock units. For further discussion, see Note 6 to the condensed consolidated financial statements included in the 2025 Annual Report.
|(2)
|During the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, the Company recorded a $4.5 million loss related to the impairment of a portion of the Salesforce implementation project and $0.1 million related to the corporate office PPE write-off. In the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company made a reclassification for presentation purposes of expenses previously included here into Cost related to closing location, net. These items largely relate to the loss on London PPE. See Note 1 to the consolidated financial statements included in the 2025 Annual Report for further discussion.
|(3)
|During the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, the Company recorded $2.2 million in costs related to the closure of the London facility. Comprising that amount is a $2.4 million loss on London PPE and $3.3 million rent expense from accelerated amortization, offset by a $3.2 million gain on the deconsolidation as of December 31, 2025 related to net liabilities and $0.3 million income from reclassification of CTA. Rent expense from accelerated amortization during the third quarter of 2025 of approximately $1.1 million was reclassified from Selling, general and administrative expense during the fourth quarter for presentation purposes. See Note 1 to the consolidated financial statements included in the 2025 Annual Report for further discussion.
|(4)
|This amount relates to settlement costs for non-recurring litigation of $0.9 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024. For further discussion, see Note 9 to the condensed consolidated financial statements included in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.
|(5)
|Within the tax effect of adjustments, any disallowed stock compensation related to 162(m) is used to offset equity-based compensation recognized under GAAP. For the year ended December 31, 2025, there is no disallowed stock compensation related to 162(m) because the prior year awards subject to these limitations have either vested or been forfeited, and no active stock awards are currently subject to these limitations.
|(6)
|Diluted Adjusted Net Income Per Share is computed by dividing adjusted net income by the weighted-average number of shares of common stock outstanding adjusted for the dilutive effect of all potential shares of common stock.
Investor Contact
Allison Malkin
ICR, Inc.
...
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