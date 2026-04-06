Amid Trump Health Scare, Here's The Reason Why US President Skipped Easter Sunday Events

MENAFN - Live Mint) US President Donald Trump recently skipped multiple high-profile appearances, including the crucial Easter Sunday event. Speculations concerning his health surfaced soon after on social media, raising questions about health issues which could possibly have played a role in keeping 79-year-old at bay and out of Easter Sunday event.

Even though the White House maintains that the MAGA Chief is in good health and denied the rumours doing the rounds, Trump on Sunday continued his strong rhetoric on Iran as he issued expletive-laden threat.

| How Melania, Trump Jr reacted to rumours about US President's health

In a social media post on his Truth Social handle, Trump wrote,“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fuckin' Strait, you crazy bastards, or you'll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah.”

Doubts over US President's health were dismissed after he was reportedly spotted near Trump National Golf Club after he decided to skip Easter events. It is important to note that Trump made his last public appearance on 1 April.

| 'Madman': How politicians reacted to Trump's expletive-laden threat to Iran

In fact, the White House dropped an update on X about Trump's scheduled press conference today. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said,“Due to popular demand from the press, President Trump's news conference tomorrow will now take place in the White House Briefing Room. 1PM ET.” She made this statement in reference to rescue of 2 US pilots from Iran

Why did Donald Trump skip Easter events?

On Sunday, a wave of speculation washed across X, with users claiming that Donald Trump had been rushed to Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre in Bethesda, Maryland, after he skipped Easter church services. The Trump administration issued a statement rebutting the rumour.

Addressing the speculation directly, White House Director of Communications Steven Cheung in a post on X stated, "There has never been a President who has worked harder for the American people than President Trump." He added,“On this Easter weekend, he has been working nonstop in the White House and Oval Office. God Bless him.”

| New Trump Deadline Looms as Ceasefire Push Keeps Markets on Edge

The White House's Rapid Response 47 account also posted a statement rejecting viral claims:“Deranged liberals cook up insane conspiracy theories when @POTUS goes 12 hours without speaking to press.”

According to media reports, Trump's motorcade was spotted around Washington and was photographed while leaving Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia. The US President seemed“visibly hunched" while returning to the Oval Office in a gold outfit after skipping Easter services.

From swollen ankles and hand bruises to difficulty in navigating through the stairs - visible signs in the past have raised concerns over his health.