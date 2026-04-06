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President Ilham Aliyev, President Of Georgia Hold One-On-One Meeting

President Ilham Aliyev, President Of Georgia Hold One-On-One Meeting


2026-04-06 06:06:26
(MENAFN- AzerNews) On April 6, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held a one-on-one meeting with President of Georgia Mikheil Kavelashvili in Tbilisi, AzerNEWS reports.

The head of state then signed the guest book.

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AzerNews

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