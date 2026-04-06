In Odesa, Injury Toll After Russian Attack Climbs To 15, With Three Fatalities

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

“As a result of the nighttime attack on Odesa, unfortunately, there are reports of 3 fatalities and at least 15 casualties, 13 of whom have been hospitalized. Among the deceased are a 30-year-old woman and her young daughter, who was only 2.6 years old, as well as another 53-year-old woman.“My sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased,” he said.

According to Kiper, 15 people sustained injuries of varying severity, including a pregnant woman and two children: a 7-month-old boy and a 2-year-old girl.

The injured suffered shrapnel wounds, burns, injuries, and smoke inhalation.

Drone attack hits high-rise and homes in Odesa, casualties reported

“Some of the people are in critical condition. Doctors assess the children's condition as moderate. All victims are receiving all necessary medical care. Information regarding the number of victims is being clarified,” the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration added.

As reported by Ukrinform, three people, including a child, were killed in Odesa as a result of a massive Russian strike on the night of April 6.

Photo: State Emergency Service