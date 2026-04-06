Kyrgyzstan, Russia Ink Energy Deal To Elevate Sector To New Level

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kyrgyzstan's Minister of Energy, Taalaibek Ibraev, and Russia's Minister of Energy, Sergei Tsivilev, have signed an agreement that is expected to elevate the country's energy sector to a qualitatively new level, Trend reports, citing the Kyrgyz energy ministry.

The agreement opens up extensive opportunities for Kyrgyzstan, including the integration of advanced technologies, active knowledge exchange, and, most notably, the establishment of joint production facilities.

Minister Taalaibek Ibraev emphasized the agreement's significance, stating that it represents a crucial step in modernizing Kyrgyzstan's energy infrastructure, facilitating the introduction of new technologies, and bolstering domestic production capabilities.

In turn, Minister Tsivilev of Russia underscored the strategic importance of the agreement. He remarked, "This memorandum forms the basis for long-term contracts for the supply of Russian electrical equipment to Kyrgyzstan."

He further noted that both parties aim to foster technology exchange and localize production, marking an essential milestone in the joint development of the energy sector.

Against the backdrop of Kyrgyzstan's already steadily growing energy sector, the new agreement is expected to significantly accelerate this momentum.

The implementation of joint projects could lead to the launch of modern production facilities, the creation of new jobs, and the strengthening of the domestic market. Furthermore, the expansion of production will boost the country's export potential and have a direct positive impact on the economy.