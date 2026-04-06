Iran, Oman Discuss New Measures For Secure Ship Transit Via Hormuz Strait

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Iran and Oman are currently engaged in negotiations to develop a framework for the safe passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, the spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Esmail Baghaei, said at a press conference in Tehran today, Trend reports.

Baghaei emphasized that these discussions will continue until an agreement is reached.

He further noted that recent talks were held between the deputy foreign ministers of Iran and Oman, reflecting the priority both countries place on ensuring the safe passage of maritime vessels.

The spokesperson also reiterated that Iran has taken specific measures to guarantee the security of the Strait of Hormuz in compliance with international law. He made it clear that Iran would not permit the passage of vessels from countries that have launched attacks against Iran.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran, striking major cities, including Tehran. The White House cited missile and nuclear threats originating from the Islamic Republic as justification for the attacks. The strikes reportedly killed Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with several other senior officials. In response, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation against Israel and has targeted U.S. facilities across Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Syria using ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones.

The conflict has placed the region's energy infrastructure and maritime shipping under serious threat. Due to security tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, global oil prices have risen significantly. Iran fully controls the Strait of Hormuz and allows passage only to vessels it deems necessary.