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PPS Motors Launched New Renault Duster In Nizamabad
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Nizamabad, April 6, 2026: PPS Motors, part of one of India's largest automobile retail conglomerates today launched the all-new Renault Duster in Nizamabad, with turbo petrol prices starting at INR 10.49 Lakh (ex-showroom) and dispatches now underway nationwide. Renault India, built the new Duster on the advanced Renault Group Modular Platform (RGMP), with a clear focus on structural robustness, efficiency and future-readiness. Its true SUV proportions, best in segment approach and departure angles and high ground clearance reinforce off-road credibility while supporting everyday usability. The new duster was launched at PPS Motors' showroom at Bardipur Road, Dichpally (Mandal) in Nizamabad.
Commenting on the launch, Rajiv Sanghvi, Managing Director, PPS Motors Pvt. Ltd. said,“Renault's new Duster is one of the most awaited SUV launches this year, building on the original Duster's legacy of redefining the segment with performance and practicality. The new Duster builds on this legacy with best-in-segment capabilities, advanced Google Automotive Services, and cutting-edge display features, making it highly compelling for SUV enthusiasts. With encouraging pre-bookings of new Duster already, PPS Renault is confident of further strengthening its position in the segment.”
The new Renault Duster combines strong performance with best ride and handling, engineered and tested specifically for Indian driving conditions. The Turbo TCe 160 delivers 163 PS and 280 Nm, paired with either a 6-speed wet-clutch DCT calibrated for Indian conditions or a 6-speed manual transmission. Vehicle dynamics have been validated by IDIADA across ride, handling, steering and braking performance, with the chassis tuned for stability, comfort and confidence across varied Indian road surfaces.
The new Duster is offered in five trims: Authentic, Evolution, Techno, Techno+ and Iconic. Key highlights include full LED lighting, OpenR Link multimedia with Google built-in, panoramic sunroof and electric powered tailgate, ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, 17 ADAS features, and a 360-degree camera. Renault is also introducing flexible subscription options alongside a 7-year Renault Forever warranty for customers adhering to scheduled maintenance at authorised Renault service centres.
The E-Tech Strong Hybrid combines a 1.8-litre engine with a 1.4 kWh battery, enabling up to 80% EV driving in city conditions while balancing efficiency with performance. In major metro markets, nearly 40% of customers opted for the hybrid during pre-bookings, and Renault confirmed that planned hybrid capacity for 2026 is already fully allocated, with bookings set to reopen ahead of deliveries around Diwali.
About PPS Motors:
PPS Motors is part of a larger automobile group - one of the country's largest spread automobile conglomerates - with rich experience of 75+ years, operates through 720+ automobile touch-points across 18 states supported by a dedicated team of over 18,000 expert professionals. PPS Motors provides exceptional service and upholds high standards of professionalism. The conglomerate represents a diverse spectrum of auto segments, including 16 brands in passenger vehicles, light and heavy commercial vehicles, and construction equipment.
Commenting on the launch, Rajiv Sanghvi, Managing Director, PPS Motors Pvt. Ltd. said,“Renault's new Duster is one of the most awaited SUV launches this year, building on the original Duster's legacy of redefining the segment with performance and practicality. The new Duster builds on this legacy with best-in-segment capabilities, advanced Google Automotive Services, and cutting-edge display features, making it highly compelling for SUV enthusiasts. With encouraging pre-bookings of new Duster already, PPS Renault is confident of further strengthening its position in the segment.”
The new Renault Duster combines strong performance with best ride and handling, engineered and tested specifically for Indian driving conditions. The Turbo TCe 160 delivers 163 PS and 280 Nm, paired with either a 6-speed wet-clutch DCT calibrated for Indian conditions or a 6-speed manual transmission. Vehicle dynamics have been validated by IDIADA across ride, handling, steering and braking performance, with the chassis tuned for stability, comfort and confidence across varied Indian road surfaces.
The new Duster is offered in five trims: Authentic, Evolution, Techno, Techno+ and Iconic. Key highlights include full LED lighting, OpenR Link multimedia with Google built-in, panoramic sunroof and electric powered tailgate, ventilated front seats, dual-zone climate control, 17 ADAS features, and a 360-degree camera. Renault is also introducing flexible subscription options alongside a 7-year Renault Forever warranty for customers adhering to scheduled maintenance at authorised Renault service centres.
The E-Tech Strong Hybrid combines a 1.8-litre engine with a 1.4 kWh battery, enabling up to 80% EV driving in city conditions while balancing efficiency with performance. In major metro markets, nearly 40% of customers opted for the hybrid during pre-bookings, and Renault confirmed that planned hybrid capacity for 2026 is already fully allocated, with bookings set to reopen ahead of deliveries around Diwali.
About PPS Motors:
PPS Motors is part of a larger automobile group - one of the country's largest spread automobile conglomerates - with rich experience of 75+ years, operates through 720+ automobile touch-points across 18 states supported by a dedicated team of over 18,000 expert professionals. PPS Motors provides exceptional service and upholds high standards of professionalism. The conglomerate represents a diverse spectrum of auto segments, including 16 brands in passenger vehicles, light and heavy commercial vehicles, and construction equipment.
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