48-Year-Old Filipino Resident Treated For Rare And Complex Brain Tumor Involving Major Brain Vein At Aster Hospital Al Qusais

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Doctors at Aster Hospital Al Qusais successfully treated a 48-year-old Filipino resident suffering from a complex brain tumor that was compressing critical structures in the brain. The patient, Eliza, who works in the logistics department of a UAE-based company, has now fully recovered and returned to work following timely diagnosis, advanced neurosurgery, and post-operative radiation therapy.

Eliza had been experiencing persistent headaches for nearly five months, often accompanied by nausea and vomiting. Initially, her symptoms were attributed to migraine or vertigo during routine consultations. However, further evaluation and imaging later revealed a more serious condition.

An MRI scan confirmed the presence of a parafalcine supratentorial meningioma, a deep-seated brain tumor measuring approximately 3 cm and causing significant pressure on surrounding brain tissue. Considering the clinical findings and potential neurological risks, doctors recommended an emergency life-saving surgical intervention.

The seven-hour surgery was performed by Dr. Chelladurai Pandian Hariharan, Specialist Neurosurgeon at Aster Hospital Al Qusais, along with Dr. Manish Srinivasa Murthy, HOD & Specialist in Anesthesiology and Medical Director at Aster Hospital Al Qusais. They used advanced neurosurgery techniques, including intraoperative monitoring, microscope-assisted surgery, and ultrasound guidance. The procedure involved opening the skull at the back of the head, partially removing the tumor, and then repairing the covering of the brain and reconstructing the skull using the patient's own bone.

Following the surgery, Eliza was closely monitored in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for three days, during which repeated CT scans confirmed satisfactory progress. She was later shifted to the ward and discharged in stable condition with no residual neurological weakness or deficits.

Commenting on the case,, said“This case was particularly complex because the tumor was located deep within the brain and involved the superior sagittal sinus, one of the major veins responsible for draining blood from the brain. Any surgical manipulation in this area carries risks such as significant bleeding, stroke, or brain swelling. With advanced neurosurgical techniques and continuous intraoperative monitoring, we were able to carefully remove the tumor while protecting critical brain structures. Early diagnosis and timely surgical intervention are crucial to preventing serious neurological complications.”

, involved in the procedure, added“Managing tumors located near major venous structures requires meticulous planning and a multidisciplinary approach. The use of modern surgical technologies such as neuromonitoring and microscope-assisted precision allowed us to perform the surgery safely while minimizing risks. This case demonstrates how coordinated care, from diagnosis through surgery and post-operative recovery, can significantly improve outcomes for patients with complex neurological conditions.”

Although meningiomas are among the most common primary brain tumors, parafalcine supratentorial meningiomas make up only 5–11% of cases.1 Their deep location in the brain makes surgery particularly challenging. In this case, the tumor was affecting the superior sagittal sinus, a major vein that drains blood from the brain, which added extra risk. The surgeons had to carefully manage the procedure to avoid bleeding, stroke, or brain swelling.

After surgery, Eliza completed radiation therapy in July 2025, which resulted in complete resolution of the tumor. She has since made a full recovery and resumed her professional and family life in the UAE with her husband and two children.

Expressing her gratitude,said“For months, I believed my headaches were just migraines, but Dr. Chelladurai was the first to identify the real problem. I am deeply grateful to him, Dr. Manish, and the entire medical team at Aster Hospital Al Qusais for saving my life. The care, reassurance, and professionalism I received throughout my treatment-from diagnosis to surgery and recovery-were truly exceptional. Today I am healthy, back at work, and able to spend time with my family because of their dedication.”

Aster Hospital Al Qusais offers advanced neurosurgical care for a wide range of neurological conditions. The hospital's neurosurgery department specializes in brain tumor surgeries, complex cranial procedures involving neuronavigation, aneurysm surgeries, and advanced spine surgeries, supported by a multidisciplinary team and state-of-the-art technology to ensure optimal patient outcomes.

This case highlights the importance of seeking timely medical evaluation for persistent neurological symptoms such as prolonged headaches, as early diagnosis and specialized treatment can significantly improve outcomes and quality of life for patients.