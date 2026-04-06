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Somalia’s First Offshore Oil Exploration Holds Major Implications
(MENAFN) Somalia's inaugural offshore oil drilling operation carries sweeping economic and geopolitical implications, a senior Somali official declared Sunday.
"If successful, it could strengthen Somalia's prospects for resource-led growth while also reinforcing Türkiye's role as a trusted long-term partner in the country's development," said Ali Omar, the state minister for foreign affairs, in an official statement.
Omar described the moment as one capable of fundamentally transforming both Somalia's economic trajectory and the broader energy landscape across the region.
His remarks coincided with the arrival of the Turkish drill ship Cagri Bey in Somali territorial waters — marking the launch of the Horn of Africa nation's first-ever offshore drilling venture, state media reported.
The Cagri Bey set sail from the southern port of Tasucu in Mersin in February and is expected to commence drilling operations at the Curad-1 well this month.
The mission is the product of landmark energy agreements signed between Ankara and Mogadishu in 2024, encompassing both onshore and offshore oil and gas exploration across Somali territory. Groundwork for the campaign was laid by the Turkish seismic vessel Oruc Reis, which previously conducted comprehensive surveys across three designated offshore blocks.
"If successful, it could strengthen Somalia's prospects for resource-led growth while also reinforcing Türkiye's role as a trusted long-term partner in the country's development," said Ali Omar, the state minister for foreign affairs, in an official statement.
Omar described the moment as one capable of fundamentally transforming both Somalia's economic trajectory and the broader energy landscape across the region.
His remarks coincided with the arrival of the Turkish drill ship Cagri Bey in Somali territorial waters — marking the launch of the Horn of Africa nation's first-ever offshore drilling venture, state media reported.
The Cagri Bey set sail from the southern port of Tasucu in Mersin in February and is expected to commence drilling operations at the Curad-1 well this month.
The mission is the product of landmark energy agreements signed between Ankara and Mogadishu in 2024, encompassing both onshore and offshore oil and gas exploration across Somali territory. Groundwork for the campaign was laid by the Turkish seismic vessel Oruc Reis, which previously conducted comprehensive surveys across three designated offshore blocks.
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