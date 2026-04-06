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Iran's Parliament Speaker Issues Warning to Trump
(MENAFN) Iran's parliament speaker fired a stark warning at US President Donald Trump on Sunday, cautioning that Washington's escalating military conduct risks plunging the United States into catastrophic consequences.
"Your reckless moves are dragging the United States into a living HELL for every single family, and our whole region is going to burn because you insist on following (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu's commands," Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf wrote on X, the US-based social media platform.
"You won't gain anything through war crimes," Qalibaf added. "The only real solution is respecting the rights of the Iranian people and ending this dangerous game."
The remarks came in direct response to a series of incendiary posts by Trump, who issued an ultimatum early Sunday threatening to strike Iranian power plants and bridges by Tuesday unless Tehran reopens the Strait of Hormuz.
"Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.
In a separate post, the president issued an expletive-laden demand: "Open the Fuckin' Strait, you crazy bastards, or you'll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH!"
Trump subsequently posted a cryptic follow-up — "Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time" — offering no further elaboration.
The threats stand in stark contrast to remarks Trump made to media, in which he suggested a deal with Tehran could still be reached by Tuesday.
The exchange marks the latest flashpoint in a conflict ignited when the US and Israel launched coordinated strikes against Iran on Feb. 28 — a campaign that has killed more than 1,340 people to date, among them then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
"Your reckless moves are dragging the United States into a living HELL for every single family, and our whole region is going to burn because you insist on following (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu's commands," Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf wrote on X, the US-based social media platform.
"You won't gain anything through war crimes," Qalibaf added. "The only real solution is respecting the rights of the Iranian people and ending this dangerous game."
The remarks came in direct response to a series of incendiary posts by Trump, who issued an ultimatum early Sunday threatening to strike Iranian power plants and bridges by Tuesday unless Tehran reopens the Strait of Hormuz.
"Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.
In a separate post, the president issued an expletive-laden demand: "Open the Fuckin' Strait, you crazy bastards, or you'll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH!"
Trump subsequently posted a cryptic follow-up — "Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time" — offering no further elaboration.
The threats stand in stark contrast to remarks Trump made to media, in which he suggested a deal with Tehran could still be reached by Tuesday.
The exchange marks the latest flashpoint in a conflict ignited when the US and Israel launched coordinated strikes against Iran on Feb. 28 — a campaign that has killed more than 1,340 people to date, among them then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
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