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Tree Collapse at Easter Hunt Claims Three Lives in Germany
(MENAFN) A joyful Easter egg hunt turned tragic in northern Germany on Sunday when a falling tree killed three people — among them a 10-month-old baby — as strong winds swept through the region, police confirmed.
The deadly incident unfolded near Satrupholm, where approximately 50 people had gathered for the seasonal celebration before powerful gusts brought a tree crashing down onto the crowd, media reported, citing local authorities.
A 21-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl were pronounced dead at the scene. The young mother's infant, just 10 months old, was rushed to hospital but could not be saved. An 18-year-old woman sustained serious injuries and remains under medical care.
Authorities confirmed the region had already been placed under an active high wind warning prior to the event, raising immediate questions over whether the gathering should have proceeded.
Regional officials expressed their condolences in the aftermath of the disaster, stating: "Our thoughts are with the families of the victims."
The tragedy comes amid a broader pattern of severe storm activity across northern Europe this weekend, as communities continue grappling with the deadly consequences of increasingly violent seasonal weather.
The deadly incident unfolded near Satrupholm, where approximately 50 people had gathered for the seasonal celebration before powerful gusts brought a tree crashing down onto the crowd, media reported, citing local authorities.
A 21-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl were pronounced dead at the scene. The young mother's infant, just 10 months old, was rushed to hospital but could not be saved. An 18-year-old woman sustained serious injuries and remains under medical care.
Authorities confirmed the region had already been placed under an active high wind warning prior to the event, raising immediate questions over whether the gathering should have proceeded.
Regional officials expressed their condolences in the aftermath of the disaster, stating: "Our thoughts are with the families of the victims."
The tragedy comes amid a broader pattern of severe storm activity across northern Europe this weekend, as communities continue grappling with the deadly consequences of increasingly violent seasonal weather.
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